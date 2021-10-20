100 Years Ago — Oct. 19, 1921
Two dead and six more or less injured is the result of an explosion at the road stone quarry two and a half miles east of Romney shortly after two o’clock last Wednesday afternoon. The report of the accident caused great excitement and many rumors were circulated as to the amount of damage done.
The dead: Frank Davis. He was crushed. Death instantaneous. John Streets, colored. Head crushed. Instant death.
HOY — Talmage Smith and family and Mr. McCabe, of Monessen, Pa., are guests of B.T. Smith and family. The men came to hunt.
Thousand of pounds of sugar have passed over our counter at 7¢ per pound. Romney Mercantile Co.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 13, 1971
YELLOW SPRING — Mr. L.F. Peck Miller has been quite busy with people asking for permits on the vast Sponseller area. Local sports enthusiasts roaming the beautiful forest prior to opening of the squirrel and turkey season report all prospects look good. —This lovely rain will lessen forest fire chances, but we urge all hikers, hunters and picnickers to please be very careful with all types of fire and firearms this fall. — Mr. Douglas Nesmith has been busy the past week painting, hunting murals and helping his mother with the fall harvesting of crops and butchering chickens.
Amos Smith, of Augusta, brought three one and three quarter pound potatoes to the Review office last week. He said they were representative samples of what he considered the best crop of potatoes he had ever had. His 24 rows 125 feet long produced a total of 54 bushels. Smith credited the excellent growing weather and plentiful rain for his success.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 14, 1981
Large cauliflower could be purchased at the A&P for 99 cents a head; Ann Page ice cream $1.49 a gallon and Pepsi-Cola, eight 16-ounce bottles $1.89. Cooper’s Tire Service was advertising snow tire specials at $30 to $45, whitewalls, tax included, mounted and balanced free. And what’s more, H&P had a sale of $69.95 men’s leisure suits for $10; and shirts for $3.99.
Romney Navy veteran Floyd Dawson, LCDR USN Ret., has been awarded honorary life membership in the Stinger Club of the former World War II aircraft carrier USS WASP (CV-7). Dawson, now blind and a resident of the country club-like Naval Home in Gulfport, Miss., retired in 1959 after a 30- year career. The WASP Stinger Club has several hundred members, all former personnel of one of the early carriers.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 16, 1991
Hampshire County 4-H’er, Kelly Chambers, will attend the 1991 National Junior Horticulture Association Convention Oct. 25-28, in Orlando, Fla. Chambers will compete in the horticulture artistic arrangement visual presentation category. She is the daughter of Byron and Melinda Chambers of Romney.
Approximately 120 individuals attended the annual banquet and meeting sponsored by the local Farm Bureau held recently. Guest speakers were Fred G. Butler, president of The West Virginia Farm Bureau and Bill Aiken, Field Services director with the WVFB.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 17, 2001
Edith Huff, Inverness, Fla., was in town last week visiting friends. She was a guest of Maybelle Lipps. Formerly of Romney, Edith’s late husband, Sgt. Bud Huff, was with the Romney Detachment, West Virginia State Police.
Dr. Julia Blue and Dr. Donald Weir, Ithaca, N.Y., were weekend guests of her mother, Mrs. Madeline Blue.
Local health officials say they have no link to six recently confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Hampshire County. According to Hampshire County Health Officer Dr. Jerry Hahn, there is no cause for alarm, and having six Hepatitis A cases at once is not uncommon. According to Hahn, good hygiene is the best preventative method for avoiding the disease.
10 Years Ago — Oct. 19, 2011
Jim Cookman and the other three living Hampshire County natives who have earned all-American status in a sport were introduced to the crowd at Rannells Field Friday. Surrounding Cookman were Bill Maphis and twins Jennifer Davis and Susan Davis Braithwaite. The four all-Americans were among the inductees to the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame.
ROMNEY — The sky was overcast and the rain was pouring last Friday when students from the West Virginia School for the Blind gathered in the Seldon W. Brannon Building auditorium to celebrate “White Cane Day.” Donna Brown read the entire 2010 proclamation written by President Barack Obama in observance of “White Cane Day.” She didn’t miss a word as her fingers slid over the Braille written proclamation.
Randy and Wanda Koontz attended the 11th reunion of the old Springfield Grade School Saturday evening.
It was beautiful weather for the Autumn Harvest at the community center Oct. 8 and we really appreciate all the folks who came out and those who sponsored this event. I was happy to see Rip and Joyce Stilso, who drove their Cobra all the way from Grassonville, Md., to enter it in the car show, along with the other 35-plus entries.
