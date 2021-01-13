100 Years Ago- 1921
Cards announcing the marriage of Robt. A. Gibson and Miss Julia Wright, of Keyser, were received Christmas day. The marriage took place on Feb. 7, and has been kept a secret. Miss Wright is 1 of Keyser’s school teachers and is well known here. Mr. Gibson is a B. & O. employee. They will reside in Keyser.
J. S. Zimmerman, delegate from Hampshire County to the legislature, went to Charleston early last week to attend the meetings of the roads commission which has the work of drafting a bill under which the $50,000,000 of road money is to be spent.
Elmer Pugh returned from Baltimore Saturday night. He had been called there by the illness of his brother, Charles, who had pneumonia. Late reports are that he is improved.
50 Years Ago- 1971
A high of 55 degrees on the 11th and a low of 1 degree below 0 on the 8th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance.
The Augusta Volunteer Fire Company officers were installed in office at their regular meeting Monday night at the Augusta Fire Hall. Harold L. Walker, Sr., Past President of the W. Va. Firemen’s Associate, was the Installing Officer, with 22 members of the company present. Officers installed in office for the current year were as follows: President, Afton Malick; vice president, Ralph Lee; secretary, David Oates; treasurer, Leo Combs; chief, Frank Tutwiler; 1st assistant chief, Stanley Lee; 2nd Assistant chief, Roy Oates; Sgt. at arms, Dorman Ayers; executive committee, Jack Simmons and Gene Oates; chaplain, Hugh Dooley.
The end of World War II, which occurred just 25 years ago, has special meaning for many married couples in Hampshire County. For it was right afterward, in 1946, that they and some 2,300,000 other couples in the U.S. descended upon their marriage bureaus in a rush to get licenses to wed. It was the biggest marrying year of all time. Never before then or since have so many couples marched up the aisles. The great majority of them, having escaped divorce and death in the intervening years, are now ready to celebrate their silver wedding anniversaries. Of the 2,360 or so married couples who are now living in Hampshire County, approximately 100 of them, a record number, will be marking their 25 years of marriage in 1971.
40 Years Ago- 1981
W. Va. Bear hunters harvested 47 bear during the recently completed 1980 season, according to the wildlife division of the Department of Natural Resources. Of the 10 counties open to bear hunting during the Dec. 8-27 season, Rudolph County continued to be the most productive with 13 bears, followed by Greenbrier and Pendleton Counties with 8 each.
This week you midnight stargazers can see an unusual sky happening: a close passage of the giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, an event that takes place every 20 years. Around midnight, you’ll see 2 bright stars low in the east – the bright 1 on the right is Jupiter. The 2 planets are in no danger of colliding as they are merely in the same direction with Saturn being an additional 380 million miles further out in space. Because of special circumstances, there will be 2 more close passages of the 2 giant planets this year – another on Feb. 19 and the final approach on July 30. Many scientists regard such a series of 3 approaches of Jupiter and Saturn as the most likely explanation for the Star of Bethlehem.
Each year people across the country look forward to the annual Girl Scout cookie sale. Here’s how this eagerly awaited event got its start. After many years of baking their own cookies, in the fall of 1933 the Girl Scouts had another idea. Armed with recipes furnished by 2 Girl Scout volunteer adults, the Commissioner of a large metropolitan council approached the president of a local baking company and succeeded in getting the bakery to bake and package Girl Scout cookies in the shape of the Girl Scout insignia, the trefoil. The cookies were the highest quality possible, and the good tasting cookies for a good cause quickly caught on with the public and made the sale a success.
30 Years Ago- 1991
Sen. Jay Rockefeller met Jan. 7 for the 3rd time with Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., in his ongoing effort to encourage the company to build an automobile parts plant in W. Va. According to Rockefeller, Toyoda indicated his company intends to double its production in the U.S. over the next few years.
The AT&T fax service is free to anyone wishing to send a message to a loved one involved in Operation Desert Shield, according to AT&T Phone Center Manager Rhonda Maiers. “This is AT&T’s way of supporting the military in Operation Desert Shield,” she explained. “It’s guaranteed delivery once it reaches the Middle East in 48 hours.” Desert Fax messages are currently being sent from more then 400 AT&T phone centers. The messages are stored in the AT&T network and forwarded at high speed to facsimile machines in the Middle East.
Gov. Gaston Caperton learned more about the state’s services to hearing and visually impaired children when he paid an informal visit to the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, in Romney, last Thursday. Max Carpenter, superintendent of the school, greeted Gov. Caperton and led the 1-hour tour. The governor, as he was escorted around the campus, stopped in a number of classrooms to talk to students and answer their questions, with the assistance of the classroom teachers.
20 Years Ago- 2001
Tuesday morning had to be a great day for Hampshire County and especially Augusta. That’s when Marvin Cramer spotted approximately 10 robins in his yard in Augusta. Cramer was speedy in his reporting of the sighting, thanks to the wonderful world of e-mail.
The Hampshire County Commission has signed a deed agreement with property owners Stanley Lee and Frank and Margaret Tutwiler completing the transfer of land for a new county health department. The land transaction was completed with a deed signing during last week’s regular commission meeting. The property owners are basically donating the land to the county. The asking price was $1.
Luckily only property was damaged during a reported Christmas holiday BB gun shooting spree in Capon Bridge. Capon Bridge Town Council members agreed last week during its regular monthly meeting that the town should assist in sponsoring a reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the incident. As of press time, no dollar amount has been set for the proposed reward. Capon Bridge Police Chief Phil Nixon told the council that there were nearly 10 reports of property damage to windows of buildings and vehicles in the community.
10 Years Ago- 2011
A dog may be man’s best friend, but very few people know that as well as John and Joan McIntire of Romney. The McIntires have bred and raised some of the most loyal friends any man or woman could ever hope for. The retired couple lives along the top of Middle Ridge, just west of Romney, and their love for the golden retrievers they raise, along with their compassion and concern for others, has proven to be a great match. “We’ve done this for 28 years,” said John. “And in the past 28 years, all we’ve raised have been golden retrievers.” According to John, golden retrievers have an overall unique ability to reason. “They are very trainable and are good with most anyone, whether it’s an autistic child or a veteran who is suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD),” he said. “They are called ‘Velcro dogs’ because they are very clingy.” According to Joan, golden retrievers are like little boys who don’t grow up.
Hampshire County did well warming the children this year. Even though there were a few changes made to the Warm the Children campaign last fall, the importance of keeping local, needy children from being cold continued for the 17th consecutive year. The goal of Warm the Children was $25,000, according to Patricia Coan, director of Community Development and coordinator for the Warm the Children campaign. The total donations to date are $29,088, according to officials.
A grant through the Rural Access to Emergency Devices Grant Program has been awarded providing 9 defibrillators to Hampshire County. “The 9 automatic external defibrillators will be placed throughout the county in areas where there is high ‘people traffic,’” said Mike Crouse, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management. In order to improve cardiac arrest survival Our Health (OH), and Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Winchester, awarded the grant through Rural Access to Emergency Devices program.
