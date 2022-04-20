THIS WEEK
April 20-26
April 20
HC Development Authority 10 a.m., Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m., HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
April 21
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m., Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
April 22
Raise the Roof benefit 6-9 p.m., Bottling Works, 426E. Main St., Romney. Fundraiser for the Red Barn features 2 bands (Rain Crow and Junk Mountain), heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, auction, raffle and history slideshow.
Open mic night 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Foodie Friday 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
April 23
Seed swap 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Central Hampshire Park. Bring seeds and gardening books to swap; educational booths. Sponsored by Hampshire County Master Gardeners.
Artisan market 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
Old Town Flood concert 7 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. 5-piece bluegrass band from Baltimore. Tickets $12 advance, $15 at the door.
Radio Romney introductory staff meeting noon, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
April 24
Herb Club 1:30-3 p.m.,, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; registration required.
April 25
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
HC Board of Education 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney. 5:30 LSIC meetings with John J. Cornwell, Springfield-Green Spring and HHS. 6:30 regular meeting
April 26
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Bring a poem for Poetry Month.
Relay for Life planning 6 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Open to all. For more info, call 304-676-2480.
Looking ahead
April 27-May 3
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Wed., April 27, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., April 27, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Sketch Club 4:30-5:30 p.m. beginners, 6:30-8 p.m. advanced, Thurs., April 28, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies. Kayla Wilhite facilitator.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m. Thurs., April 28, CB Ruritan Community Center.
Diabetes support group 11 a.m. Thurs., April 28, Hampshire Wellness Center, Sunrise Summit. Free. Led by Pam Francis.
Spaghetti Dinner 4-7 p.m. Fri., April 29, Fellowship Hall, Romney First United Methodist. $8 adults; free 10 and under. Dine in or take out spaghetti, homemade sauce, garlic bread, coleslaw, applesauce, drink and dessert. Sponsored by Romney Lions Club.
Romney Police Board 9 a.m. Mon., May 2, Romney Town Hall
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 5 p.m. Mon., May 2, upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., May 2, HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., May 2, Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., May 3, Augusta Fire Hall, U.S. 50
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m. Tues., May 3, Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, email Dale Brady at dalebw@msn.com.
CB Finance Committee 7 p.m. Tues., May 3, CB Town Hall
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.