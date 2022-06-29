If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — June 28, 1922
The Bloomery District Convention was held at Pleasant Grove Church on last Sabbath. There was unusual interest exhibited at this Convention, every school in the district being represented and a large attendance of people in the district. In addition to the interest shown, Bloomery Districted adopted a new song set to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne.”
Miss Orion Hiett, of Capon Bridge, motored in a car to Pekin, Ill., with Fred Eyrse, where she will spend the summer with Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Eyrse and relatives. Among some of the historical places she has visited is the Hoosier Poet’s, James Whitcomb Riley’s home in Greenfield, Ind., and the “Old Swimmin’ Hole.”
Persons whose business requires county licenses may obtain such licenses now for the year beginning July 1, from County Clerk C.W. Haines. Businesses requiring licenses include tobacco and cigar dealers, soft drink merchants, restaurants, hotels, drug stores, pawn brokers, poolrooms, etc., many of which must also have to pay city and federal licenses, which become due at the same time, July 1.
50 Years Ago — June 28, 1972
DELRAY — The devastation left by Hurricane Agnes throughout the east overshadows that of Hurricane Hazel years ago. Not since 1936 have we had such a flood in this area, but we have much to be thankful for as we think of others.
CENTRAL — Recent visitors with Mr. and Mrs. Paul Keister were Mr. and Mrs. Earl Keister, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Brock and Susan from Baltimore. The Keisters visited on Friday with Mr. and Mrs. Ersel Pepper on North River.
PURGITSVILLE — Barbara Barbe left Monday night from Dulles Airport for a month’s tour of Europe. —Mrs. Fred Shaffer, Calif., visited Mrs. Louise McGee one afternoon this past week. Mrs. Shaffer is the former Miss Pauline Bane and a close friend of Mrs. McGee.
40 Years Ago — June 30, 1982
Lynn Hott and Teresa Calvert were crowned King and Queen of Romney Junior High School at the school’s Spring Dance, May 7. Teresa is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Calvert and Lynn is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hott, all of Romney.
In 1825, a buffalo cow and her calf were killed near the headwaters of the Tygart River — the last recorded instance of wild bison in West Virginia.
Now a researcher at WVU believes bison might have a future in the state. A young bull and three heifer calves recently took up residence at the WVU livestock farm.
30 Years Ago — June 29, 1992
A two-story structure that housed the Community Realty office and a single apartment along Main Street was completely destroyed by fire last Friday morning, according to Romney Assistant Fire Chief Gary McBride.
The Hampshire County Board of Education sold the 960 sq. ft.
house built by HHS building trade students last Friday. This was the sixth year a house has been built by the building trades students and sold at auction.
HHS students involved in the construction of the house were Andy Crabtree, Kevin Grapes, Matt Embrey, Jacob Masse, Roger Montgomery, Michael Potts, William Smith, David Stotler, Jerry Turner, Zeb Wayne, Rob Wehland, Andrew White, Joel Winkles, Chad McBride, Mike McDonald, Andy Sowers and Aaron Kline.
20 Years Ago — June 26, 2002
Ann Hill, with sister, Ginna Michael, of Martinsburg and Ginna’s daughter, Susan Cooper, with children Liliana and Martina, of Middletown, N.J., and Ann’s sister, Mary Lynn Bowman, with grandchildren, Natalie and Elena Bowman, of South Riding, Va., spent several days last week at Ocean City, Md.
Alex York and family, Ashburn, Va.; Lynne Mathis and family, Richmond, Va.; Leslie Marino, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Caroline Chisum, Friendship, Md., joined Douglas York Jr. and family to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Doug and Pat York on Saturday afternoon, June 15.
10 Years Ago — June 27, 2012
A letter written by the West Virginia Secretary of State to the Hampshire County Democratic Party agrees that Eugene Billmeyer’s name is to be taken off the November ballot.
Two of the biggest bands in bluegrass will be playing Saturday’s fourth annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks Show.
Better than being great, Trina Cox says, “They’ve been friends of ours for a very long time.” The Hampshire County Commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to purchase the parking lot behind the Judicial Building for $150,000.
Commission president Bob Hott said the county has been renting space from the city and Romney Volunteer Fire Department.
