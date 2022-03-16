100 Years Ago — March 15, 1922
The first and only Diploma Test for this year will be held the 23rd and 24th of March.
The Male Quartette of the Shenandoah Collegiate Institute and School of Music desires to announce that it will render an entertaining program of legitimate amusement, comprising the Male Quartette, vocal solos, violin solos, readings, prologues, piano solos, etc., in the auditorium of the High School building at 7:30 on the evening of March 21st. This is an exceptionally strong company and an evening of clean entertainment is guaranteed. The rental for the auditorium will go to the base ball team of the Romney High School.
The State has paid more than $43,000 on the Teachers’ Fund of this county.
50 Years Ago — March 13, 1972
The West Virginia House of Delegates has adopted a resolution making the apple the official fruit of the state of West Virginia. The resolution was introduced and sponsored by Delegate James B. Cookman of Hampshire County and was passed by the House last Thursday, March 2.
The Hampshire Jaycees Distinguished Senior Citizen Award for 1972 went to Mrs.
J. Holland Rannells. The award was presented at the Jaycees seventh annual DSCA banquet held on Feb. 24 at the Romney American Legion.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wolford and children, visited Mr.
and Mrs. Henry Parish of New Creek, last Sunday.
40 Years Ago — March 10, 1982
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Joe Cunningham returned from a visit with their daughter, Cindy, in Houston, Texas. On their return they brought back their aunt, Mrs. G.C. Houser, who has spent two months visiting Mr. and Mrs.
Ellis. While in Texas, the Ellises, Cunninghams, Cindy and Mrs. Houser spent one week at South Padre Island fishing and boating in delightful summer temperatures.
A&P has a Triple Coupons ad in this week, as does The Cheery Chimney Sweeps, a $10 off coupon on one flue or fireplace professionally cleaned and inspected.
30 Years Ago — March 11, 1992
A surprise celebration was arranged Sunday, Feb. 23 to honor Clarence and Elizabeth Llewellyn on their 62nd wedding anniversary. The couple greeted the guests at the home of their nephew and wife, Al and Clara Frantz, with whom they reside in Romney.
Figures recently released by the West Virginia Bureau of Employment Programs showed an increase in Hampshire County’s unemployment rate for the month of January. Out of a civilian labor force of 6,840 persons in Hampshire County, 6,080 were employed, leaving 750 eligible workers out of a job for an 11.0 percent unemployment figure. December’s rate was 10.6 percent.
20 Years Ago — March 13, 2002
First Sgt. S.R. Dawson has been assigned as the new district commander. The 14-year veteran of the West Virginia State Police, graduating from the academy in 1989, comes to Romney from Elkins where he spent four and a half years as the detachment commander.
New officers for the Romney Business and Professional Organization have been elected. They are Frank Coe, president; Joan Lambert, vice president; Jean Calvert, treasurer; and Laura Staley, secretary.
10 Years Ago — March 14, 2012
SUNRISE SUMMIT — The CVS pharmacy in Sunrise Summit has sunk about three-fourths of an inch since it was built in 2009.
The sinking has caused some damage to the inside of the store, but there are no safety issues and nothing affecting the structural integrity, said Michael DeAngelis, corporate communications, Whoonsocket R.I.
SLANESVILLE — Another round of night hunts to combat Chronic Wasting Disease are set to start — but this will be the last for five years. “We don’t have the money or the time,” said Wildlife Biologist Rich Rogers of the Division of Natural Resources’ Romney district office. “And quite frankly we’re not adding any more knowledge to the base of our data.”
If you want to have a great night out, come see “Rain Crow”, the ‘50s-‘60s classic rock band from the eastern side of Hampshire County. They are playing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, at the Capon Bridge Ruritan Town Center (aka Senior Center). The band is made up of George Constantz, Josh Haza, Joe Szabo and Steve Bailes.
