100 years ago – 1922
Charles A. McIlwee evidenced his ability as a fisherman Thursday last when he caught a four-pound bass. William Poland, of the Kirby neighborhood, brought to The Review office Saturday some fine apples of the “McIntosh” variety. They are large in size and golden in color, presenting a fine appearance.
Russian blouse for summer wear – America may be threatened with a new style in its summer masculine dress if many of the American Relif Administration personnel in Russia carry out their promise to introduce in the United States the Russian blouse.
The Americans have found that the Russians who experienced extreme of winter cold and summer heat even more varied than in the northern plain states of America, knew what they were about when they invented the Russian blouse for hot weather comfort.
50 years ago - 1972
Miss Diane Baude, daughter of SMSgt. and Mrs. Ralph Baude, Kaiserslautern, West Germany, spent four days sightseeing in Paris, France.
Diane is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grover C. Mayhew, of Romney.
BLUE’S GAP — The annual Wild Coon Hunt and Water Races were held this past weekend at the Augusta Fairgrounds and at the pond on the Harry Smith property.
If you were wondering why the traffic was so heavy on Saturday on the ridge road, well now you know. Everyone from far and near came with their coon dogs, hoping to take home a trophy.
40 years ago - 1982
Seventy-two persons were at the Romney Senior Center on Sept. 8 to help celebrate Grandparents Day. Mrs. Lucy Bean was given a special prize for the oldest grandparent present that day. Mrs. Nannie Ganoe won the prize for having 49 grandchildren — the most out of those present.
Attorney and Mrs. Ralph Haines and daughter, Dr. Linda Jane Haines, spent last week vacationing at Rehoboth Beach, Del. Mrs. Shirley Hall, who is presently making her home in Holiday, Fla., leaves today after spending a week with Mr. and Mrs. James B. Cook.
30 years ago - 1992
On Aug. 23, the White Pine Church of the Brethren, Purgitsville, celebrated its 100th plus years anniversary with an all-day meeting. Pastor Laurean Smith conducted the morning service. The Rev. Roger Fike was the guest speaker. Approximately 80 people were in attendance.
A military ceremony marking the retirement of Col. Harry G. Riley from the United States Army, after 34 years of service, was conducted Aug. 28, 1992, at Fort Meade, Md. Col. Riley is married to the former Mary F. McWilliams of Capon Bridge
20 years ago – 2002
Don and Pat Hodge, Evansville, Ind., arrived on Sunday to spend several days with her brother and sister-in- law, Bill and Betty Jean Parker. The Hodges, along with JoAnn Bruyneel, Virginia Beach, Va., and Virginia Pancake, spent the weekend at Blackwater Falls where they joined Fairmont State College alumni for a reunion.
Kenneth and Wanda Rogers arrived home on Sept. 9, from a five-week 8,000 mile trip across the United States. Taking the northern route to Oregon they traveled down the coast to California and took a southern route for their return trip.
I love living. I have some problems with my life, but living is the best thing they’ve come up with so far. It doesn’t take a lot of strength to hang on. It takes a lot of strength to let go. –Anonymous
10 years ago – 2012
NORTH RIVER MILLS — Ice Mountain was formally dedicated as a National Natural Landmark during a ceremony yesterday.
Staff members from the Nature Conservancy and National Park Service as well as local docents, volunteers and neighbors of the landmark joined together to celebrate this momentous occasion. Ice Mountain is one of 16 national natural landmarks in the state and one of 593 in the nation. Each site is evaluated through an intense process that proves the site has outstanding biological and geological features.
To mark the 50th anniversary of the National Natural Program, Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar designated Ice Mountain as one such landmark.
