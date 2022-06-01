100 Years Ago — May 31, 1922
Roy Dignan and Albert Davis, of Hancock, were arrested at Green Spring late Wednesday night by Captain H.D. Schmidt of the Baltimore and Ohio railroad police, and charged with the murder of Edward McCormick, who was found dead beneath a culvert just east of Green Spring, Tuesday night of last week. They were brought to Romney and lodged in jail after a hearing before Justice Granville Kaylor at Green Spring.
Miss Laura Gilkeson has returned from her visit to Parkersburg.
The spelling contest and general school day, at Augusta last Saturday was a success in every sense of the word. A very large crowd was present and the interest was keen all the way through. In the forenoon there were various athletic events. Immediately after noon the crowd was addressed by Prof. Bonar, of the State Dept. of Schools, at Charleston.
50 Years Ago — May 31, 1972
The appointment of Mrs. Joyce E. Omps to the postmaster at Bloomery was announced last week by Jack B. Pentz, regional postmaster general for the Eastern Region of the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Omps had been serving as officer in charge of the Bloomery post office.
A high of 78 degrees on the 22nd and a low of 41 degrees this morning (the 24th) have been recorded by our weather observer, Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .53 inches for the week.
40 Years Ago — June 2, 1982
Hope Siscosky of Augusta was one of two state winners of a poster contest sponsored by the American Lung Association of West Virginia for statewide Girl Scouts. Hope is a member of Junior Girl Scout Troop 3.
Honorary Farmer Degrees went to Roscoe Tutwiler and Larry Timbrook on Friday, April 23, at the annual Parent- Member Banquet sponsored by the Hampshire County FFA.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Overholt received word of the arrival of a grandson, born in Salt Lake City, May 21. The baby has been named Christopher Sharp, son of Mr. and Mrs. B.J. Sharp. He has four older sisters.
30 Years Ago — June 3, 1992
KIRBY — Eddie and Linda Racey, Kerry, Rachel, Julie and Tara enjoyed the Air Show in Martinsburg, Sunday, May 10. —Joe Cosner, eighth-grade student at the West Virginia School for the Deaf, was one of 21 eighth graders in the state to be knighted at the 1992 West Virginia Golden Horseshoe awards ceremony in Charleston on May 8. Joe is the son of Mr. and Mrs.
Joseph Cosner of Kirby.
The Seneca Rocks visitor center, a landmark in the Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation area of the Monongahela National Forest, was completely gutted in a late evening fire on May 26. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
20 Years Ago — May 29, 2002
With the discovery of the avian flu virus on a Hardy County chicken farm near Moorefield, all hunting has been temporarily banned in eight West Virginia counties by special order of the governor. Humans are not at risk from the disease, but in poultry it is highly contagious through the air, clothing or merely passing traffic.
Larry and Carla McBride has a surprise graduation party at their home on Allen Hill Road this past Sunday in honor of their daughter, Erica, receiving her BSN from the University of New England.
Family members and friends helped Erica celebrate this wonderful event.
10 Years Ago — May 30, 2012
Two deserving Hampshire County School employees were selected from a group of worthy nominees to receive Teacher and Service Person of the year on Tuesday at Hampshire High School.
Bonnie Schaeffer, a classroom aide and autism mentor at HHS, was named Service Person of the Year, while Paul Roomsburg, agriculture education teacher, was chosen as Teacher of the Year.
For more than three decades, Harold C. Carl II kept scrap paper notes on everyday occurrences he thought humorous or interesting. His collection of notes that were “stuck in an envelope,” then a file folder, has been morphed into a book entitled “They’re With You Win or Tie.”
Milda Marie Mullins, a journalist student at WVU Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism has been chosen as a McNair Scholar for 2012.
The West Virginia Powerhouse is beginning their seventh season in the PenMar-WV Semi Pro Baseball League. Current and former college players make up the roster. According to coach Sean Forney, it’s difficult to find players dedicated enough to give up their summer to play, but the team they have this year should be able to get the job done.
