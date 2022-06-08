100 Years Ago — June 7, 1922
At a meeting of the County Court held last Thursday the contract for completing road project No. 72, from Ebenezer to Cummins Mill, a distance of about three and eight-tenths miles was awarded to H.W. Kaylor, of Cumberland, at $52,854, that being the lowest bid received.
The annual observance of Memorial Day in Romney occurred here on Saturday, June 3rd. Although there were intermittent showers during the morning a good crowd of persons gathered in town. Dr. Carlton D. Harris, of Baltimore, editor of the Baltimore Southern Methodist, and a man of recognized ability as an editor, minister and orator, delivered the memorial address which was considered by many the best address ever heard in Romney on a like occasion and those who packed the Court House were unanimous in their praise of Dr. Harris’ message.
On last Saturday afternoon at two o’clock, Mill Meadow, the beautiful home of James H. Blue, at Vanderlip was the scene of a very pretty home wedding, when Miss Lucy Rees Blue, his only daughter, became the bride of Mr. Ralph Newton Guthrie, son of Mr. and Mrs. N.B. Guthrie, of Springfield.
50 Years Ago — June 7, 1972
Miss Helen Staggs, of New York City, visited with her parents and family recently. Helen has been promoted from assistant manager to manager of royalties for Columbia Broadcasting Station in New York City. She is the first woman to hold this position.
Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Stokes left Saturday, June 3, to make their new home in Puerto Rico. Mr. Stokes is assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Group, Roosevelt Roads Naval Base, for three years. While on a 30-day leave, the Stokes visited Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Bright, parents of Mrs. Stokes. They also traveled in Georgia, Ohio, New York and West Virginia, visiting friends and relatives.
40 Years Ago — June 9, 1982
GREEN SPRING — Mr. and Mrs. Baker Foley, Brenda and Connie are visiting Joe B. Foley in Waverly, Tenn. this week.
Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Davis and granddaughter, Becky, of Kirby, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Davis and boys of Augusta and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Davis and boys of Berryville, Va., visited last Saturday in Washington, D.C., at the National Zoological Park.
The A&P ad listed the following items with prices: cantaloupes — $.78; White Cloud bathroom tissue — 4- roll pack, $.89; and sugar — $.99.
30 Years Ago —June 3 1992
Kerry, Rachel, Julie and Tara enjoyed the Air Show in Martinsburg, Sunday, May 10. —Joe Cosner, eighth-grade student at the West Virginia School for the Deaf, was one of 21 eighth graders in the state to be knighted at the 1992 West Virginia Golden Horseshoe awards ceremony in Charleston on May 8. Joe is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Cosner of Kirby.
The Seneca Rocks visitor center, a landmark in the Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation area of the Monongahela National Forest, was completely gutted in a late evening fire on May 26. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
20 Years Ago — June 5, 2002
Scores from last year’s SAT9 tests showed Hampshire County schools at or near the bottom of the list in the state, but the 2001-2002 scores tell a different story. Although the overall countywide averages remained the same at 56 percentile, the 10th-grade class increased in every category on the SAT9 test.
Laura Hoffmaster traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, with relatives recently to attend the 90th birthday of her sister-in-law, Marguerite Rowen.
The 100th Anniversary of Paw Paw Schools celebration, as well as the Paw Paw Alumni Association annual dinner, was a grand success with over 300 community members and prior students attending. Way to go Paw Paw.
10 Years Ago — June 6, 2012
One year removed from the May 19, 2011, opening of Hampshire Memorial Hospital, officials are planning additions, alterations and some design changes at the facility.
Kids of all ages were treated to a fantastic show on Sunday afternoon in Romney. The Kelly Miller Circus out of Hugo, Okla., set up shop at the School Street ballpark and performed two shows to capacity crowds.
The shows, held in conjunction with the Romney 250th celebration, were held at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. For an hour before the ringmaster began the main show, spectators had the opportunity to ride camels, elephants and ponies, as well as tour a sideshow, jump in a bouncy house and stock up on concessions and souvenirs.
YELLOW SPRING — Neighbors of Echo Valley Training Center gave county commissioners an earful about the shooting range’s expanding operations last week.
Now, Commissioner Steve Slonaker said, “We’re going to look into it to see what maybe our options are.”
