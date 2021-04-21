If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
50 Years Ago — April 21, 1971
GRASSY LICK — Miss Alice Bean, of Washington, D.C., spent several days recently with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bean, Junior Steve, Eddy, Carolyn, Phillip and Grandpa, Mr. Walter Bean. Eddy is still home on furlough. He will leave for a station somewhere in North Carolina this month.
A gala evening was enjoyed by the members, their husbands and guests when the Romney Woman’s Club held its annual Spring Banquet at the Old Stone House, Burlington, on Monday, April 19. Mrs. Larry McCauley, president, presided over the banquet with Dr. James M. Molar, coordinator of Educational Services for Shepherd College and the West Virginia Department of Education, the guest speaker. Theme of the evening was “West Virginia.”
40 Years Ago — April 15, 1981
Flags were flown at halfmast at air force and army bases throughout the United States in tribute to the last five-star general of World War II, Gen. Omar Bradley, who died in New York at the age of 88. He was buried Tuesday in Arlington National Cemetery.
AUGUSTA — Mrs. May Starnes is visiting with her children in Pennsylvania over the Easter holiday. — Mr. and Mrs. John Ritz of Vanderbilt, Pa., spent the weekend with Mrs. Dorothy Bergan.
HORN CAMP — Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Hott called on Mr. and Mrs. Jim Billmeyer and girls at Rio, Friday night. — Mrs. Olive Peters and Joan of Stephens City, Va., are spending some time at their place at Rock Oak.
30 Years Ago — April 17, 1991
U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd says he’s four years ahead of schedule in bringing one billion dollars worth of federal projects to the Mountain State.
Byrd wants to bring the money in as quickly as West Virginia can handle it to help offset the staggering 10.6 percent unemployment rate in January, the highest in the nation.
The Hampshire High School baseball team played its first game under the lights at Anita Rannells Field last Wednesday, claiming a 9-7 win over Keyser. To commemorate the lighting of the field, a representative group of individuals was present to throw out the first pitch.
20 Years Ago — April 18, 2001
Last weekend a number of Hampshire County fruit orchards were right on time with Easter holiday blossoms on peach and cherry trees. The timing this season for peach and cherry tree blooms is “normal for a change,” said Garry Shanholtz, president of the Hampshire County Fruit Growers Association.
Winchester Medical Center, in Winchester, remains interested in either leasing or buying Hampshire Memorial Hospital, according to Hampshire County Commissioner Grady Bradfield.
Bradfield told fellow commissioners at Tuesday’s county commission meeting that the Virginia-based medical center is interested in the status of the hospital.
10 Years Ago — April 20, 2011
Hampshire County commissioners set the wheels in motion Tuesday, passing a resolution establishing Sunrise Summit as an official unincorporated community with defined boundaries.
Legal advertisements are required to run for two weeks prior to the activation of the “unincorporated” designation. Commissioners met with county GIS coordinator Aaron Cox who briefly reviewed the geographical boundaries described in the resolution.
CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club recently purchased the former Presbyterian Church owned by the Town of Capon Bridge.
The old church will continue being used as a senior center, a polling place, meetings for TOPS, a weight control group, and AA.
Charlie Baker is Hampshire County’s code and compliance officer. He also is the liaison between the Hampshire County Commission and Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission.
Baker received another title April 12 when he was elected vice chair of the West Virginia Floodplain Management Association (WVFMA) during their annual conference held at the Canaan Valley Institute in Davis.
