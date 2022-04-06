THIS WEEK
April 6-12
April 6
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7:30 p.m., by teleconference only. Call-in instructions are posted at www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or call 304-822-5174.
April 7
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7:30 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Sons of the American Legion Post 137 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
April 8
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
April 9
HC Arts Council annual meeting 6 p.m., the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Everyone welcome.
Junk Mountain Band concert 7:30 p.m., the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Tickets at the door or in advance at www.hampshirearts.com.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 1 p.m., Augusta. Call 304-496-7168 for directions.
April 10
April 11
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. For more info, call 304-496-7168
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
April 12
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7:30 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
Candidate forum 6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan, Green Spring Valley Road. All local candidates invited as well as Congressional.
Looking ahead
April 13-19
HC Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m. Wed., April 13, Taggart Hall, 91 S. High St., Romney
Conservation work group 10 a.m.-noon Wed., April 13, Brighton Park, Moorefield. Organized by the Potomac Valley Conservation District and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners/managers. For more info, call Christi Hicks at 304-276-5636.
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m. Wed., April 13, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m. Thurs., April 14, the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., April 14, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., April 14, Ruritan clubhouse.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. Thurs., April 14. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
American Legion Post 137 riders 7 p.m. Thurs., April 14, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Feed My Sheep meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., April 15, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Artisan market 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., April 15, River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m. Sun., April 16, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Help session 1-2 p.m.
Poetry after noon 2:30-4 p.m. Sun., April 16, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. All ages; read, recite or listen. Led by John Berry.
GFWC Romney 7 p.m. Mon., April 18, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., April 18, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
American Legion Post 91 6 p.m. Mon., April 18, Post Home, 154 E. Main St., Romney. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. For more info call Ronnie Wolford, 304-359-0500.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Tues., April 19, Central Office, School St., Romney.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., April 19, Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
American Legion Post 137 Auxiliary 7 p.m. Tues., April 19, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Tues., April 19, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
