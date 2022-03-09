100 Years Ago — March 8, 1922
Dear Editor: I presume that you are aware that a new disease is raging in Hampshire county. It’s the “correspondence disease.” Everyone has something to say and writes it down on a scrap of paper and sends it to the Review (and feels better for awhile). The writer will not admit having the “disease.” It’s merely a habit.
Weston, March 6 — Members of the state board of control, F.B. Trotter, president of West Virginia University, and members of the Weston Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club met here today and made tentative arrangements under which the state will establish a park at Jackson’s Mill. The park will be used for boys and girls camps and as a site for the State University’s football training camp.
On Thursday morning of last week Caroline, the little two-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dougal Shank, died at her home here from a complication of diseases. Funeral services were held from the home Friday morning at eleven o’clock, the Rev. Robert Bragg officiating, interment being in Indian Mound Cemetery.
50 Years Ago — March 8, 1972
The West Virginia House of Delegates has adopted a resolution making the apple the official fruit of the state of West Virginia. The resolution was introduced and sponsored by Delegate James B. Cookman of Hampshire County and was passed by the House last Thursday, March 2.
The Hampshire Jaycees Distinguished Senior Citizen Award for 1972 went to Mrs. J. Holland Rannells. The award was presented at the Jaycees seventh annual DSCA banquet held on Feb. 24 at the Romney American Legion.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wolford and children, visited Mr. and Mrs. Henry Parish of New Creek, last Sunday.
40 Years Ago — March 10, 1982
Mr. and Mrs. George H. Williams II announce the birth of a son, Tyler Mendenhall, on March 1.
The Capon Bridge freshmen team captured the Potomac Valley League by winning the championship game over Elk Garden, 48-23. Mike Gibson led the Bobcats with 10 points, followed by Kenny Lovejoy, Jai Giffin and Bobby Strother, all with 9 points.
Crystal Rae Patterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry W. Patterson, has been selected by D&D Studios to have her picture used in their display advertising.
30 Years Ago — March 4, 1992
Mike McDonald, the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Michael McDonald of Clarksburg, and the grandson of Mrs. Emma Rogers of Romney, and the late Harry Rogers, was awarded a gold medal in the Pan-American Karate-Do Championships held recently in Puerto Rico. McDonald is one of 12 selected to represent the United States in Kumite (fighting).
Mary Ellen Johns of Romney was presented a plaque recently in honor of her many years of dedicated service to the Hampshire County Special Olympics.
Earl and Naomi Wolford celebrated 55 years of married life on Feb. 6. They spent the day quietly at home, with visits from their children. They are the parents of 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
20 Years Ago — March 6, 2002
Ada McIntyre has returned home after spending four weeks in Clearwater, Fla., where she visited her sister, Maxine Walsh.
Jim and Helen Evans have returned from visiting their son-in-law and daughter, Lou and Pam Jacobs and sons, in Union, Ky.
Bobby Kadesch, Kensington, Md., was in for the weekend to visit with her mother, Jean Calvert. Jean is confined to her home with bronchial pneumonia.
Randolph Ewers, who has been in Jamaica with the Servants Heart Mission, returned to Romney last week.
10 Years Ago — March 7, 2012
Kristin Loar, a junior at Hampshire High School, has been selected to participate in the National Association for Music Education All National Honor Ensembles Concert. She will be performing with a select group of outstanding student performers representing schools from communities across America. The concert will be held on June 24 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
ROMNEY — More than 150 commercial businesses and residents in the Shanks area are slated to receive this week letters from the U.S. Postal Service with information about their new mailing address.
The new system will convert each address to a physical address and aid public safety personnel in finding individual homes during times of emergency.
ROMNEY — The libraries of Hampshire County offer great thanks to Romney Rotary for the donation of laptops computers to each library. Romney Rotary applied for grant funding through their parent organization to provide these computers to the libraries and the citizens of the county.
