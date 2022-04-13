THIS WEEK
April 13-19
April 13
HC Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m., Taggart Hall, 91 S. High St., Romney
Conservation work group 10 a.m.-noon, Brighton Park, Moorefield. Organized by the Potomac Valley Conservation District and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners/managers. For more info, call Christi Hicks at 304-276-5636.
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
April 14
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
American Legion Post 137 riders 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
April 15
April 16
Feed My Sheep meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Noah Fowler concert 7 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Nashville-based singer/songwriter.
April 17
April 18
GFWC Romney 7 p.m., Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m., 56 Mutt Run, Delray
American Legion Post 91 6 p.m., Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
April 19
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney.
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
American Legion Post 137 Auxiliary 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Looking ahead
April 20-26
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., April 20, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., April 20, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m. Wed., April 20, HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., April 20, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m. Thurs., April 21, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., April 21, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., April 21, Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Raise the Roof benefit 6-9 p.m. Fri., April 22, Bottling Works, 426E. Main St., Romney. Fundraiser for the Red Barn features 2 bands (Rain Crow and Junk Mountain), heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, auction, raffle and history slideshow.
Open mic night 6-8 p.m. Fri., April 22, River House, Capon Bridge.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., April 22, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Foodie Friday 4-6 p.m. Fri., April 22, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
Seed swap 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., April 23, Central Hampshire Park. Bring seeds and gardening books to swap; educational booths. Sponsored by Hampshire County Master Gardeners.
Artisan market 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., April 23, River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
Old Town Flood concert 7 p.m. Sat., April 23, River House, Capon Bridge. 5-piece bluegrass band from Baltimore.
Radio Romney introductory staff meeting noon Sat., April 23, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Herb Club 1:30-3 p.m., Sun., April 24, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; registration required.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., April 25, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
HC Board of Education 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Mon., April 25, Central Office, School St., Romney. 5:30 LSIC meetings with John J. Cornwell, Springfield-Green Spring and HHS. 6:30 regular meeting
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m. Tues., April 26, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
