100 Years Ago — March 2, 1921
A real winter snow came upon us Saturday night and Sunday. For more than 20 hours it fell, melting some at first but soon stopping that. By the time it stopped Sunday afternoon there was about a foot of it on the ground. Monday morning it turned very cold – the coldest of the year – the mercury falling to 5 degrees below zero.
Milton Davidson and his son, Winard, are laid up at their home north of town with broken limbs. On Sunday, the 13th, father and son were wrestling, when in some manner, the son’s right leg was twisted, breaking the larger bone between the knee and ankle. Thursday the father was driving his team, riding on the running gear with his feet hanging down when the wagon passed over a stump, catching Mr. Davidson’s left leg and breaking the small bone above the ankle joint.
Mrs. Clara Siple, of Petersburg, will today take charge of the New Century Hotel and conduct it. Mrs. Siple’s knowledge of hotel business will make her an invaluable person to have charge of the hotel.
50 Years Ago — March 3, 1971
The past week carried a foretaste of spring, with mild temperatures and sunny skies prevailing. Today is a different story – approximately 4 inches of wet snow fell during the night. We are still unable to contact Miss Vance for official figures.
The Shepherd College Choir will present a concert at Romney Grade School on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. under the direction of Jay Stenger. The concert will feature pop and classical music. The choir is on its annual spring tour. The concert is sponsored by the Los Batadores Chorus of Hampshire High School and is admission free.
The world famous Clydesdale 8-Horse Hitch from Anheuser-Busch will participate in the 44th annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival to be held in Winchester, Va., on May 7 and 8. The beautifully groomed team that weighs some 8 tons will thunder down Winchester’s winding streets during the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday afternoon. The mighty Clydesdales will wheel and maneuver their 6,000-pound, brass-trimmed wagon as though it were a toy.
40 Years Ago — March 4, 1981
Formal laying of the cornerstone at the handsome new Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church on School Street was achieved at a brief ceremony at noon on Monday, March 2. The pastor of the local parish, Rev. Joseph Quinn, a Third Order Franciscan, read a section from the 8th chapter of the 1st Book of Kings, and led 15 members of the congregation in brief prayers.
Abraham Lincoln will be in Capon Bridge again this year! Mr. Lincoln, one of our most famous presidents, will be portrayed by Mr. James Getty of Gettysburg, Pa. Mr. Getty is being sponsored by the Ft. Edwards Inn, Capon Bridge Ruritan Club and the Capon Bridge PTA. He will be performing Thurs., March 5, for the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club, and on Fri., March 6, the public is invited to attend the presentation at the Capon Bridge Junior High Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.
A Wild West Theme has been decided upon for the Grand Opening of Country Club Mall, Winchester and Vocke Rds., LaVale, Md., Thurs., March 5, which will begin with a dignitary gathering at 11 a.m., for the pre-ribbon cutting ceremony. Special activities are scheduled for the dignitaries and media at this time all in keeping with the Western Theme. Some of the special events planned are the Diamond Mine, where customers may mine for real 10 point diamonds; the Cow Hand Quiz contest will enable customers to try their skills at identifying cattle brands with a special prize of a Datsun B210 donated by Cumberland Datsun-Potomac Motors, and a 2nd prize, a trip for 2 to a Colorado Dude Ranch, courtesy of Cumberland Air lines. Local groups will appear daily with square dancing, singing, clogging, etc. The world renowned Buffalo Bill Wild West Show will appear the entire week of March 9-14. They will perform 4 shows daily with 6 performers doing trick rope acts, stunt routines, quick draw, Indian dancing and country music.
30 Years Ago — March 6, 1991
Eleven Girl Scouts from Shawnee Girl Scout Council headquartered at Martinsburg attended Women’s Day at the W. Va. Legislature held Feb. 13 in Charleston. This event was sponsored by the W. Va. Women’s Commission and over 30 statewide women’s organizations. Keynote speaker for the day was Rachel Worby, music director and conductor of the Wheeling Symphony and First Lady of W. Va.
Once again, the General Federation of Women’s Club of Romney has helped support community activities by contributing funds to the Springfield-Green Spring School for library use. The club is noted for supporting school activities, not only sports, but other phases of education. The club, being a service organization, has contributed to the Hampshire High School chorus, Odyssey of the Mind, National Honor Society, health organizations, our local library, fire company, rescue squad, senior center and numerous other organizations.
Bryan Saville, a 7th-grade student at Capon Bridge Jr. High, won the school’s geography bee on Jan. 29 and a chance at a $25,000 college scholarship. The school-level bee, at which students answered oral questions on geography, was the 1st round in the 3rd annual National Geography Bee, which is being sponsored by National Geographic WORLD, the society’s magazine for children, Amtrak and KUDOS snack.
20 Years Ago — March 7, 2001
Family and friends of Vallie Hott gathered Saturday at the Hampshire Health Care Center, located near the Mountain Top area, to help celebrate her 103rd birthday. Vallie was born in 1898 and is 1 of the rare individuals who has lived in 3 separate centuries, the 1800s, 1900s and the 2000s.
Rev. Angela Cosner, pastor at Burlington United Methodist Church, has just published a book of true faith stories entitled "An Instrument of His Love." She collaborated on the book with Kathy Johnson, a teacher at Frankfort Middle School and freelance writer. The stories shared in the book are true, uplifting faith stories that have occurred in Rev. Cosner's life and in her ministry. The stories depict some of the miracles in the lives of common, everyday people and they demonstrate how God is at work in the lives of each of us every day.
Barrackville native Scott Moore will serve another year as West Virginia University’s Mountaineer mascot. WVU’s Mountain Honorary named the junior animal and veterinary science major the 2001-2002. Mountaineer Saturday night during a brief ceremony at the WVU/Boston College men’s basketball game.
Moore 1st cheered on the Blue and Gold as a WVU cheerleader before being selected last year as Mountaineer mascot.
10 Years Ago — March 2, 2011
Do the math — 90 miles round-trip from Romney to Winchester at 20 miles per gallon equals 4.5 gallons of gasoline. Multiply that by $3.39 per gallon and a daily commuter working in Winchester ends up paying $15.25 a day to travel to and from work. That adds up quickly to $76.25 per week in gasoline to just go to work and back for those who commute daily to Winchester for a job. Gas prices in West Virginia rose a staggering average price of 20.4 cents per gallon in the last 10 days, and projections are that there is no end in sight.
Capon Bridge Middle School students last Friday got a little insight into just what all it takes to “Get a Life.”
Get a Life is a financial literacy game used as a hands-on training to encourage the students to pursue their education. It’s where Monopoly meets the game of Life — make money, spend more money than what was made, need more money. “That’s the way a lot of young people think today,” said W. Va. State treasurer John Perdue. “Many of them don’t have a clue about how to handle money, or what it takes to live in today’s world.” Perdue said he became concerned about the younger generation and their concept of how finances work.
Carmaker Toyota is planning a $64 million investment in its Buffalo, W.Va., plant to expand production of 6-speed automatic transmissions. Toyota representatives and state and federal officials announced the expansion last week. The expansion will create 40 jobs. U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller said the move will benefit suppliers, future employees and local economies.
