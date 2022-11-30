bit

REMEMBERED — Mattie Shallcross (left), commander of the American Legion, Post 91, presented local veteran Lyle Kidwell with a diploma awarded to him from the French government for his service in World War II. Pictured also is Kidwell’s wife, Leona.

100 Years Ago — 1922

Romney was agog with excitement Wednesday of last week. The cause? This is it. Some would-be joker circulated the report that the steam shovel used in road work on Town Hill, upon which is located Indian Mound Cemetery, had dug out of the hillside a petrified Indian. It was interesting news and entirely possible, we thought, because of former occupation of this valley by Indians, and the fact the shovel was at work on the edge of a hill upon which a large Indian mound is located. And so the whole town took it in and started on the Indian hunt. We went singly and in groups, on foot and in cars, any way and every way, expecting to view the stony remains, life size, of an Indian warrior who used to roam our hills. Upon arrival, we were directed by the men on the roadwork to the spot where the Indian had been on exhibition, only to find he had been removed. We were told he had been sent to Baltimore and sold for $250. Turning to start home, one man, possibly finding our gullibility pathetic, told use the truth.

