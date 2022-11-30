REMEMBERED — Mattie Shallcross (left), commander of the American Legion, Post 91, presented local veteran Lyle Kidwell with a diploma awarded to him from the French government for his service in World War II. Pictured also is Kidwell’s wife, Leona.
Romney was agog with excitement Wednesday of last week. The cause? This is it. Some would-be joker circulated the report that the steam shovel used in road work on Town Hill, upon which is located Indian Mound Cemetery, had dug out of the hillside a petrified Indian. It was interesting news and entirely possible, we thought, because of former occupation of this valley by Indians, and the fact the shovel was at work on the edge of a hill upon which a large Indian mound is located. And so the whole town took it in and started on the Indian hunt. We went singly and in groups, on foot and in cars, any way and every way, expecting to view the stony remains, life size, of an Indian warrior who used to roam our hills. Upon arrival, we were directed by the men on the roadwork to the spot where the Indian had been on exhibition, only to find he had been removed. We were told he had been sent to Baltimore and sold for $250. Turning to start home, one man, possibly finding our gullibility pathetic, told use the truth.
50 Years Ago — 1972
Capt. and Mrs. John H. Cunningham and sons, Camp Springs, Md., and Mr. and Mrs. John F. Wagoner, LaVale, spent the Thanksgiving holidays with Mrs. Cunningham and Mrs. Wagoner’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mease Strosnider.
40 Years Ago — 1982
KIRBY – Walter, Lori, Jeremy and Zachary Morrey of Berryville, Va., were among the Thanksgiving dinner guests of Maurice and Sylvia Donohue.
AUGUSTA — Mr. Frank Davis of Jacksonville, Fla., stopped in Augusta trying to locate Frank Llewellyn, a friend whom he hadn’t seen for 27 years. They had a long chat together.
30 Years Ago — 1992
Blanchette Ferry Hooker Rockefeller, 83, mother of Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-WV, died late Sunday, Nov. 29, of Alzheimer’s disease with complications from pneumonia. Mrs. Rockefeller traveled extensively throughout West Virginia during her son’s campaigns.
Dollie Snyder Saville celebrated her 90th birthday at the Slanesville Volunteer Fire Company recently. The hall was beautifully decorated. Her children, Phyllis, Janet and Bruce, hosted the celebration.
20 Years Ago — 2002
Soldiers from the 351st Ordnance Company will be spending the holiday season away from home this year. For some members of the unit, the 2002 Christmas season will be spent in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Another group of soldiers remains at Fort Lewis, Wash.
Small business lending increased by 5.4 percent in 2001, according to a study released today by the Office of Advocacy of the United States Small Business Administration. Small business loans (under $1 million) totaled $460 billion in June 2001, an increase of $23 billion over 2000.
10 Years Ago — 2012
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Madeline Tighe is picking up right where she left off. The Hampshire High senior was crowned Miss Hampshire County Saturday night in the pageant at the HHS auditorium. Last year, Tighe won the title of Miss Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen. She was a runner-up in the West Virginia pageant held in late June. Another senior, Hailey Augenstein, was first runner-up. Sophomore Paige Shockey won Junior Miss Hampshire after finishing as first runner-up for Miss Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen in a pageant at the county fair in August.
ROMNEY — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is planning to designate an 82,000 square-foot building to be used by college and universities. The building currently houses the Elementary School for the Deaf. Part of the comprehensive education facilities plan approved by the WV Board of Education calls for the renovation of the elementary school, which would be made into a center for excellence in teaching and learning.
