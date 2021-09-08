If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Sept. 7, 1921
The contractors of the Court House were authorized to enlarge the office of the circuit clerk by removing the partition between it and the room next to it.
The Eastern Baptist Association: the thirty-third annual session was held with the First Baptist Church in Romney on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2, 3 and 4. The association was fairly well represented, eleven churches sending reports and two hundred people attending from the district.
A steam drill for use on the new Class A road project arrived in Romney last Wednesday. It was at once unloaded, taken to its position east of town, set up and by two o’clock had drilled a hole two feet deep. Quick work that.
Prices on some things are coming down. This is especially true in regards to our price on the COLUMBIA GRAPONOLA and UNIVERSAL TALKING MACHINES. Be sure to examine our machines and get our lower prices before you make your purchase. We have a full line for all articles carried in an Up-To Now Drug Store. Your mail orders will receive the promptest attention at this store. W.R. Hill Rexall.
50 Years Ago — Sept. 1, 1971
Prosecuting Attorney William J. Oates, members of the Romney Detachment of West Virginia State Police, under the command of District Sergeant W.H. Huff and detachment commander Cpl. J.E. Durst, on Sunday made the biggest haul of marijuana ever taken in West Virginia.
The haul was made in a raid on a farm about 2 miles east of Romney, just off U.S. 50.
About 100 pounds of marijuana was seized and the estimated market value, as is, was set at about $30,000.
When manufactured into cigarettes, it would bring about $150,000. This is said to be the first raid of its kind in the Mountain State.
Bill Moore, of Green Spring, spent a holiday in the Adirondack area of northern New York State recently, and while there toured the Adirondack Museum at blue Mountain Lake. He also visited the high peak regions and canoe areas on the trip.
40 Years Ago — Sept. 2, 1981
Mrs. Herriott Lawrence Holonbeck, Drew and Katie, left Monday for their home in New Hampshire after spending the past three weeks with Mr. and Mr. H.H. McDermott.
Announcing Tiffany’s European Imports Grand Opening Sale Sept. 11 and 12 includes 10-50 percent off cuckoo clocks, candles and more. Stop in today; located across from Big Tee, beside American Legion.
30 Years Ago — Sept. 4, 1991
Staff from the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health is gearing up for the second phase of a three-year project to test for radon in state schools. The program, which began last year, tested a total of 4,376 rooms in 13 counties.
Those school systems with classrooms found to have exceeded the EPA target limit were notified of the results and recommended methods for lowering unsatisfactory levels. Schools in the remaining counties will be tested in the 1992-93 year.
This week in history — President William McKinley died of a gunshot wound inflicted Sept. 6 … September 14, 1902.
20 Years Ago — Sept. 5, 2001
Virginia Pancake spent a recent weekend in Harrisonburg, Va., where she attended a meeting of the board of trustees at Massanetta Springs.
Phil and Joan Whitacre, of Bloomery, with grandson Charles, flew to Huntington Beach, Calif., to visit daughter Julie and family. They toured Hollywood, saw the Disney production of the “Lion King,” and saw the Angels/Baltimore Orioles baseball game and visited the Long Beach Aquarium.
KIRBY — Labor Day weekend came in with nights being very cool and crispy here in the Horn Camp valley, and the farmers are busy with second cuttings of hay and harvesting the fall crops; the ladies are doing much canning and freezing of the garden produce which is bountiful this year. County schools opened last week, and our local school of Grassy Lick has an enrollment of 53 students this year. There have been lots of picnics and family get-togethers; also last week was the county fair which many local folks enjoyed.
10 Years Ago — Sept. 7, 2011
ROMNEY — The Romney youth center is closing its doors as far as providing a place for middle school and high school youth to go on a Saturday night.
For the past two years, area resident John Dan Sitar and city councilman Dennis Morris have volunteered their Saturday evenings to provide adult supervision at the center, which is located next to the public swimming pool on Birch Lane in Romney.
Lovella Thomas spent Sunday with son Russell Ullery and family in Middletown, Va., attending Waterlick Church of the Brethren’s annual hymn sing. On Aug. 28, Lovella received a call that Matthew Markum, grandson of Steve and Betty Thomas, became a father of an 8-pound baby boy. This is Steve and Betty’s first great-grandchild and Lovella’s first great-great-grandchild.
MARBURY, Md. — A pair of Hampshire County bow fishermen took their first shot at one of the newest predatory fish in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and struck paydirt along the way.
Derek Stiefel of Capon Bridge, Jeremy Buckley of Romney and Franklin Shotwell of Mechanicsville, Md., — they call themselves Team River Rat — won the first Potomac Snakehead Smackdown, spearing 63.76 pounds worth of the fish Friday night and Saturday.
CAPON BRIDGE – There was a brief moment when Matt Sirbaugh thought personal tragedy had been averted. An 18-wheeler had jackknifed on U.S. Route 50 in Capon Bridge on the sharp turn by the Liberty gas station. A truck, headed in the opposite direction, was hit. Hard.
