100 Years Ago — Dec. 29, 1920
Postmaster E. J. Loy was taken to Cumberland this morning for treatment. He is critically ill, but it is hoped the treatment he will receive will benefit him.
The Lewisburg Seminary at Lewisburg, Greenbrier County, at which Miss Isabella Miller of this palace is 1 of the students, was destroyed by fire Monday, with a loss of $100,000.
Miss Virginia Blakely Mosby, sister of Col. John S. Mosby, famous Confederate cavalry leader, died at Charlottesville, Va., on Christmas night, aged 80. Colonel Mosby died in Washington 3 years ago. Miss Mosby had made her home in Charlottesville during the past year.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 30, 1970
S/Sgt. Douglas L. Kerns, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Kerns, of Winchester, has returned from Thailand after a 1-year tour. He, along with his wife, the former Wilda Hott, and sons, are enroute to Selma, Al, where he will be stationed. The Kernses are formerly of Hampshire County.
Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Davidson, of Green Spring, announced the engagement of their daughter, Debra Elizabeth, to Roger Dale Piper, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Raymond Piper, of Oldtown. The wedding is planned for Jan. 2.
Carolyn Austin, Capon Spring and Farms, Capon Spring, was named to the Dean’s List for high academic achievement at Shippensburg State College for the Fall Term, it was announced by Dr. D. Paul Smay, vice president for academic affairs. Of a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,750, there are 420 receiving this honor for outstanding achievement.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 31, 1980
Santa Claus arrived on Fri., Dec. 12, at the Romney Grade School, riding in his sleigh pulled by Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer. He proceeded up Main Street to the Hampshire County Courthouse and greeted approximately 600 boys and girls, who were glad to see the jolly old fellow.
Entries in the Annual Hampshire County Art Contest, sponsored by the local Montgomery Ward Store, were judged during the Christmas Holiday. Prizes were awarded in 2 categories, with $25.00 going to the 1st place winner in each category; $15.00 awarded to both 2nd place winners and art supplies given to the 3rd place winners.
The Springfield Area Rescue Squad is sponsoring an 82-hour EMT National Registry Course beginning on Jan 8. The classes will meet at the Springfield Ruritan building and will be coordinated by Frank Welch, physician assistant at the Fort Ashby Medical Clinic.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 2, 1991
An albino squirrel was killed by Richard H. Kesner, in the North River area near his home during the early part of the hunting season. He has sighted and tracked it for about a week. He plans to have it mounted.
The Parish Choir of St. Peter, Ebenezer and Hebron Lutheran churches will present a Christmas Cantata on Sun., Jan. 6. The performance will be at Fairview Lutheran Church just 2 miles east of Capon Bridge. The cantata is entitled “The Celebrations: a service of lessons and carols” by Dougles E. Wagner. It consists of a combination of newly composed musical pieces and familiar carols. In between the choral numbers the audience will join in familiar Christmas carols.
The Romney Junior High School Student Council recently donated $100 each to the Romney and Springfield Rescue Squads to be used in the purchase of pedi-immobilizers. The immobilizers, purchased from ResQTech, USA of Romney, will be used in transportation of an infant or young child when an injury makes it necessary. The council also sponsored a Christmas party for Special Services at Romney Elementary.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 3, 2001
Up and coming drivers take note. A new law went into effect this week that will regulate all new drivers in West Virginia. The state has put into effect the new Graduated Driver’s Licensing System (GDL). And with the fright of being caught under this new law, teen drivers all over the state rushed to licensing centers to take their road skills test. The rush is not only happening in Romney, but all over the state, according to Craig Loy, manager for the Martinsburg DMV Regional Office. He noted that his office has served 2,569 customers since the day after Christmas.
A very Happy New Year was the theme for the holiday weekend with local police reporting no major incidents. Sergeant Aaron Zaltzman of the West Virginia State Police, Romney Detachment said Tuesday that other than a few minor accidents, no traffic fatalities were reported. The New Year’s holiday weekend can be a stressful time for many and a busy time for police officers. But, “for the most part, everything was pretty quiet,” said Sgt. Zaltzman.
For the past 15 years, Ray and Paulette Culter of Falls Church, Va., have been looking for a place where they could retreat from the ever-growing hectic pace of life in northern Virginia. Ray Culter works at the international headquarters for the Nature Conservancy in Arlington, Va. Last week the Culters took the final steps in ending their 15-year search, and, in the process established another large tract — nearly 200 acres — of land in Hampshire County that is governed for perpetuity by a conservation easement agreement. The Culters’ newly acquired property marks the 4th easement agreement in the county between a private landowner and the Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust this year.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 29, 2010
Temperatures for the past weeks have dipped into the teens and single digits with wind chills at 0 and below. But this isn’t the coldest winter so far, according to the National Weather Service in Sterling. Temperatures dropped considerably in 1962, 1989 and 2000. “The coldest temperatures in recent years was in 1989,” said Matthew Kramar, meteorologist for the NWS. “The average temperature between Nov. 1 and Dec. 26, 1989, was 33 degrees. There was a whole stretch of very cold days. Ten days were below 10 degrees and Christmas Day that year was 4 degrees.”
It doesn’t take nearly as long to tear down a bridge as it does to construct one. That became obvious Monday morning after crews took the last remaining overhead steel beam off the old blue bridge just west of Romney. By early morning, workers were suiting up for safety as well as for protection from the cold temperatures and wind. With 27 degrees showing on the mercury, at least the skies were bright and sunny and the area had been missed by the predictions of possible snow accumulations. Before the noon hour had chimed, the last round of top beams had been reduced to nothing but a memory.
Project plans for the upcoming $600,000 renovation of the historic “old jail” — part of the courthouse complex in Romney — were approved last week by Hampshire County commissioners during a regular session. Prior to the action, commissioners met with county building commission chairperson Walt Davis and project architect Sean G. Simon to review the plans and inspect a blueprint depicting the changes planned with the major renovation. Once completed, the project will mark another significant building improvement within the courthouse complex. This year, major renovation of the 1930s-era annex building was completed.
