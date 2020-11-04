Activities    

All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.

Menus

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

    

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, Nov. 4 — Beef shepherd pie, spinach salad with beets, fruit, biscuit

Thursday, Nov. 5 — Salmon patty, orzo pasta with peas, broccoli, corn, fruit

Monday, Nov. 9  — Hotdogs, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 12  — Chef salad, wheat roll, mixed fruit

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 5 — Hobo beans, spinach salad, cornbread, mixed fruit

Friday, Nov. 6 — Lasagna, salad, green beans, Italian bread, dessert

Tuesday, Nov. 10  — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, corn, fruit, rolls

Thursday, Nov. 12  — Hotdogs, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit

Friday, Nov. 13  — BBQ riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, roll

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, Nov. 6 — Potato soup, ham salad on bun, peas, broccoli, fruit

Tuesday, Nov. 10  — BBQ riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, roll

Friday, Nov. 13  — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, corn, fruit, rolls

* * *

The Committee on Aging has canceled the Nov. 23-26 bus trip to Vermont. Look for new bus trips next year.

For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.

* * *

Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.

* * *

Administrative offices — 304-822-4097

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.