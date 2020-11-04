Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Nov. 4 — Beef shepherd pie, spinach salad with beets, fruit, biscuit
Thursday, Nov. 5 — Salmon patty, orzo pasta with peas, broccoli, corn, fruit
Monday, Nov. 9 — Hotdogs, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veterans Day
Thursday, Nov. 12 — Chef salad, wheat roll, mixed fruit
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 5 — Hobo beans, spinach salad, cornbread, mixed fruit
Friday, Nov. 6 — Lasagna, salad, green beans, Italian bread, dessert
Tuesday, Nov. 10 — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, corn, fruit, rolls
Thursday, Nov. 12 — Hotdogs, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit
Friday, Nov. 13 — BBQ riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, roll
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Nov. 6 — Potato soup, ham salad on bun, peas, broccoli, fruit
Tuesday, Nov. 10 — BBQ riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, roll
Friday, Nov. 13 — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, corn, fruit, rolls
The Committee on Aging has canceled the Nov. 23-26 bus trip to Vermont. Look for new bus trips next year.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
Administrative offices — 304-822-4097
