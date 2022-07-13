100 years ago — July 12, 1922
Superintendent Pullen of the Anti-Saloon League of this State, and W.G. Brown, State Prohibition Commissioner, visited Romney on Thursday of last week and delivered addresses to a fair-sized meeting in the Court House at eight o’clock that evening.
Weather permitting the Romney band will give a public concert Saturday evening next between 7 and 8 o’clock.
Some miscreants forced one of the waiting room doors of the B. & O. station at Romney Friday night last, entered and broke open three trunks. One of them, belong to Hood Davis, of Meridian, Miss., was robbed of a number of articles including a hair brush with a silver back, a fine pipe, a gold chain and a ring.
50 Years Ago — July 12, 1972
A high of 89 degrees on the 11th and a low of 49 degrees on the 7th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .18 inches for the week.
There are more than 63,000 computers in the United States today.
James Evans, manager of Southern States Romney Cooperative Inc., has just returned from a two-day SS Cooperative 50th anniversary commodity knowledge school held at the Natural Bridge Hotel in Natural Bridge, Va., June 29-30. Cecil Lower, Burlington, also attended the same type of school in Richmond, Va., July 6-7. Founded in Richmond, Va., in 1923, Southern States Cooperative is entering its 50th year of service to agriculture.
40 Years Ago — July 14, 1982
Unknown vandals took spray paint in hand Saturday night on a spree that left considerable damage to area businesses and the public library.
Beginning July 6 through Aug. 11, the George S. Arnold Physical Fitness Center will be open to the public, space permitting, on a regular schedule.
Those intending to use the facility will need to have appropriate dress and foot gear.
Effective July 1, 1982, Hampshire Memorial Hospital was leased by the County Commissioners to a group of investors from Baltimore. Title to the 44-bed facility remains with the county. Operating responsibility for the hospital will be assumed by a new corporate entity, Hampshire Memorial Hospital Inc. The owners of the operating company are Harold A. McBee, William B. Buzby and Earl B. Slater.
30 Years Ago — July 15, 1992
Urban Forestry coordinator for West Virginia Joe Yeager presented a $11,000 grant to the city of Romney at the July council meeting. City officials are expected to implement a beautification plan by the end of this year with the funds. The state will also provide assistance to city officials in developing a tourist-type brochure highlighting Romney.
Hampshire County Little League All-Stars won the District 6, Area 2 Championship by posting a 2-0 victory over Keyser in the semi-finals and a 7-2 win over Grant County in the finals of the winner’s bracket. It only took Joshua Keiter 50 minutes and a total of 50 pitches in leading Hampshire to their 2-0 win over Keyser. Their manager is Richard Davis.
20 Years Ago — July 10, 2002
Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Mezzatesta of Columbia, S.C., spent the Fourth of July weekend visiting his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Moreland; grandparents, Audra and Tony Mezzatesta; and father, Jerry Mezzatesta.
After spending a few days at their river retreat, Shirley Crabtree enjoyed a birthday dinner at Evelyn’s in Romney. Joining her were husband Ed and Glen and Janet Crabtree.
10 Years Ago — July 11, 2012
The most conservative candidate in the presidential race has put down Hampshire roots, and we’re not talking Romney — neither Mitt, nor the city of. Randall Terry, an abortion opponent whose protests have led to more than 40 arrests, has made Purgitsville home for his family since early 2011.
Paving, bridge replacement and guardrail work is taking slowing traffic around Hampshire County. Guardrails along the recently paved three-lane on U.S. 50 are being replaced.
ROMNEY— A mother bear and two cubs have been spotted on the west end of town several nights recently, and police are urging caution.
“She’s coming around 3 or 4 in the morning and eating my landlord’s green beans,” said Doug Largent, who lives at 412 W. Main St., two houses away from the Dairy Queen.
