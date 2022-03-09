THIS WEEK
March 9-15
March 9
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
March 10
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m.. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
American Legion Post 137 riders 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
March 11
Candidate forum 7 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E. Main St., Romney. We the People forum for county commission candidates.
March 12
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
Benefit breakfast 7:30-10:30 a.m., Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5200 Christian Church Road, High View. Cost: donation to Hospice of the Panhandle. Buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, fresh fruit, coffee, juice, cocoa. Carryout available.
Greenlane Cemetery Association 9 a.m., Delray Christian Church family center, 6619 North Texas Road. New volunteers welcome.
March 13
March 14
Board candidate forum 7 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Sponsored by the Hampshire County Democrats. For more info, call 304-496-7168.
March 15
American Legion Post 137 Auxiliary 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Looking ahead
March 16-22
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., March 16, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., March 16, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m. Wed., March 16, HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wed., March 16, Senior Center, 280 School St., Romney
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., March 16, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
American Legion Post 137 7 p.m. Thurs., March 17, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., March 17, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., March 17, Sions Equipment Co., 331 Clay St., Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Sam Weber and the Ladles concert 6:30 p.m. Fri., March 18, River House, Capon Bridge.
Celtic and Moore concert 4 p.m. Sat., March 19, Bottling Works, 426 E. main St., Romney, featuring the Honeybee Community Choir and guests. Tickets: www.hampshirearts.com or at the door.
First responders luncheon 1-3 p.m. Sat., March 19, Mountain View Assembly of God, U.S. 50 atop Cooper Mountain. Free, buffet style. Honoring the service of first responders. Bring family or significant other. RSVP to 304-496-9174.
Feed My Sheep meal 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., March 19, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m. Sun., March 20, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Help session 1-2 p.m.
Poetry after noon 2:30-4 p.m. Sun., March 20, River House, Capon Bridge. Free; donations welcome. All ages; read, recite or listen. Led by John Berry.
HC Board of Education 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 21, Central Office, School St., Romney. 5:30 LSIC meetings with Romney Elementary, Romney Middle and Slanesville Middle. 6:30 regular meeting
American Legion Post 91 6 p.m. Mon., March 21, Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney 7 p.m. Mon., March 21, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., March 21, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
County Commission 6 p.m. Tues., March 22, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m. Tues., March 22, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Book: “Nomanland.” Meeting is tentative, depending on Covid conditions.
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
