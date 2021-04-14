If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — April 13, 1921
Raymond Lease, 8-year-old son of Fred Lease, who lives on the place of E.O. Wirgman, south of town, was kicked on the cheekbone by a colt with which he was playing Thursday and suffered a badly lacerated face. Dr. Dailey gave him surgical attention.
All persons are warned not to exceed the speed limit of fifteen miles an hour on the new road east of town. Violaters are warned that they will be arrested and finished.
Miss Estella Poland has returned from Rio, where she spent the past few weeks.
50 Years Ago — April 14, 1971
YELLOW SPRING — Beautiful weather prevailed here the past week except a few snow flurries in the mountains. Garden planting is well under way and the ladies of the village have been scanning the fields for greens.
The Rod and Gun Club Auxiliary is busy now making drapes for the clubhouse. Mrs. Beatrice Lafollette and Mrs. Dale Miller worked on the project Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Homer Howard and sons left for Kentucky last Friday on a 10-day camping trip.
Mr. and Mrs. Duke Taylor spent last week in Newton, N.J. Their granddaughters, Cynthia and Kim Fuss, who are on the Easter vacation, accompanied them home.
40 Years Ago — April 8, 1981
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Coleman have returned to their home here after spending the winter at Daytona Beach, Fla.
PURGITSVILLE — Mr. Thurman Taylor of Walla Walla, Wash., stopped last week to see Mrs. Dane McGee. He is the son of the late Vernon Taylor and a nephew of the late Mrs. Sadie Bowman and Miss Ada Taylor.
Mrs. Mary Friddle of Romney was honored on her 81st birthday March 17. Many friends and family were in attendance.
30 Years Ago — April 10, 1991
President George Bush will name Slanesville Elementary School’s Rae Ellen McKee the 1991 National Teacher of the Year at ceremonies this morning at the school, according to state officials.
The city of Romney will get a new mayor this June. Current Mayor Cecil O. Gordon, who was elected to the position in 1989 did not file as the deadline passed April 2. William Hicks Sr. was the only candidate filing for the office.
Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Largent will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary April 16.
Pine Cabin Run Ecological Laboratory, of High View, has received a $5,000 grant from the Nathan Cummings Foundation, located in New York City. The lab will use this money for the third year of the Lost, North and Cacapon Rivers’ baseline study. The baseline is a comprehensive picture of the rivers’ present health that will provide a basis for future comparisons.
20 Years Ago — April 11, 2001
Tim Westrom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Westrom, was licensed into the ministry March 18. Everyone is extremely proud of this young man.
Larry and Nina Mason recently traveled to Franklin to attend the 82nd annual American Legion birthday dinner. They spent the night with Don and Lorella Mitchell in Upper Tract and returned home the following day.
Kristie Young of Shepherdstown was a weekend guest of her grandparents, Richard and Ada McIntyre.
10 Years Ago — April 13, 2011
ROMNEY — Fire and rescue officials early Sunday morning rescued a woman who had fallen down Yellow Banks, off School Street. The woman was identified as Cathy Corbin of Augusta.
The state historical preservation office is requiring an additional archeological study on a small section of the Romney Business Park.
The estimated cost of the Phase II study is $30,000, according to Les Shoemaker, executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority.
David Diehl, grandson of pastor and Naomi Miller, recently had very serious surgery in Pittsburgh, Pa. His mother, Dana, has been with him following surgery.
Rachael Hiett and her classmate, Alicia Turner, represented Hampshire High School at the Skills USA competition held in Martinsburg last week. It was a novel experience for both students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.