100 Years Ago — Feb. 2, 1921
W. E. Beatty returned Friday from a hunting trip to Florida and South Carolina.
Mrs. J. H. Sanders, of Keyser, is visiting her home friends on Jersey Mountain.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Fisher and Mr. and Mrs. Dailey Fisher, of Keyser, are visiting relatives here.
Mrs. Cora Milleson returned Saturday last from a visit to her parents at North River Mills.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 3, 1971
A high of 35 degrees on the 31st and a low of 6 degrees on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd, have been recorded for the past week with .23 inches of precipitation. A total of 3.52 inches of precipitation has been recorded for January.
The Levels Telephone Committee would 1st like to thank everyone who helped in our recent protest against the General Telephone Company of the Southeast. Due to our effort, rates were reduced and you will receive a refund by order of the W. Va. Public Service Commission. This same order also states that the General Telephone Company has to make substantial improvements in its service prior to filing for any subsequent rate increase, which is plain to understand.
Astronauts Shepard, Roosa and Mitchell are travelling through space on their way to a rendezvous with the Moon on Friday of this week. After a slightly delayed start because of weather and a technical problem that developed shortly after they left earth’s orbit and started out into space, they are now reported proceeding precisely on course and schedule. Inevitably in the midst of the interest and excitement that grips the nation and the world, there are a few voices raised in carping criticism of the mission and the cost of the entire space program. The estimated cost of the Apollo 14 mission is put at $400 million, part of some 24 billion in the whole manned space program.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 4, 1981
The State of W. Va. recently sold $50 million in road bonds maturing 1982 to 2006 to a syndicate headed by the First National Bank of Chicago at a new interest cost of 8.675 percent. The bonds were originally scheduled to be sold on Dec. 18, 1980, but the sale was postponed because of the chaos in the bond market. On Dec. 18, 1980, the Bond Buyer Index stood at 10.56 percent while now the index stands at 9.57 percent, a decline of 0.99 percent.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has as 1 of its projects for its chapters, the presentation of an American flag each year to some school or library. As Flag Chairman of the South Branch Valley Chapter, Mrs. G. K. Kump, on Tues., Jan. 20, presented a braille flag to the School for the Blind in Romney. Accepting the flag for the school was the principal, Mr. Ralph Brewer, and for the student body, Miss Debbie Sue McGary.
The 1st of 6 sessions of the 1981 Winter Tree Fruit School will be held on Wed., Feb. 11, at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station at Bardane, Jefferson County, according to S. Porter Smith, Extension Agent. Participants in a panel discussion on orchard planning and preparation will include Ned Miller, Hampshire County fruit grower; Phil Baugher, PA nurseryman; Ben Rogers, MD horticulturist; Norman Childers, NJ horticulturist; and Steve Blizzard, WVU horticulturalist. Tara Auxt, WVU horticulturist, will be the moderator.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 6, 1991
Hampshire County may well be a little more known to the Washington, D.C. area following 2 news reports last Thursday evening by WUSA Channel 9. The news stories, as reported by Jan Fox, centered around how a small community with a higher than normal percentage of military serving in Operation Desert Storm is coping with the War. The news team interviewed 2 Romney Elementary students whose fathers are serving with the 351st Ordnance Company in the Middle East.
Senator Robert C. Byrd, D-WV, said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s action to proceed with the $3.5 million purchase of 997 acres of land in Harrison County “seals the deal for the construction of the FBI’s new fingerprint identification facility in West Virginia. With the purchase of this property, the FBI can get down to the business of designing the facility and hiring employees in West Virginia,” Byrd said.
Six members of the Hampshire County Chapter of the FFA were in Kansas City, Missouri in November attending the 63rd Annual National Convention. The members included Anne Custer, John Hicks, Richard Hott, Gary Potter, Julie Wood and Melissa Wood.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 7, 2001
Stuffy head, aching muscles, fever, cough, sore throat — they’re all symptoms of the flu and local health officials say the “bug” has made its presence known. Judy Cox, Hampshire County Health Department nurse, said Monday that only four confirmed flu cases have been reported since December. “The 4 cases were confirmed by a culture, performed by a doctor,” said Cox. “But doctors don’t necessarily do cultures on everyone with flu symptoms because it is an extra expense to the patient.” Cox also said, however, that local doctors and hospital officials reported treating 60 cases of flu-like symptoms just last week.
Site preparation could start anytime for the new $4 million juvenile detention center in Augusta. Groundbreakers, the Harrison County company with the contract for the site work, has an end-of-summer deadline. However, it is expected the company will finish ahead of schedule, said Steve Canterbury.
With respectful tributes to her service as state legislator, educator, volunteer, wife and mother, the Congressional Women’s Caucus (CWC) last week elected Rep. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) as vice chairperson of the caucus for the 107th Congress. The caucus includes female members of Congress — both Republican and Democrat — who work to promote greater awareness and activism of women’s issues in Congress. “I am very honored to have your support and trust to serve in such an important position. Women in government have come a long way since I was a little girl. Nothing gives me more pride than being a part of a cause in which I can serve as a role model for the future generations of women who will, someday, fill our positions,” said Rep. Capito.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 2, 2011
When old friends get together, it takes no time to break the ice, except in the case of 5 local men.
Jerry Dean, Tyler Chase, Mike Menear, C.J. Shanholtz and Monte Fields spent nearly 2 hours breaking the ice on the South Branch of the Potomac River last Saturday in order to pull off a Polar Bear Plunge. Once the ice was broken, the 5 guys stripped down to a modest point and it was splish, splash into the icy waters of the Potomac.
Margaret Miller is a former Hampshire County resident who, over the years has found a unique talent. Miller is a bell ringer. Yes, a bell ringer. “Actually, I’m involved with English Change ringing,” said Miller during a recent phone interview. According to Wikipedia, Change ringing is “the art of ringing a set of tuned bells in a series of mathematical patterns called changes.”
Eighteen-year-old Susan Chang, a senior at Hampshire High School, was among the class of 2010 Advanced Placement (AP) Rising Scholars. Chang said she was very happy to receive the award.
“I am a regular AP scholar. The award is given to those who pass 3 or more AP exams,” said Chang.
AP is a highly regarded, nationally recognized program of the West Virginia Center for Professional Development College Board.
