If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Aug. 31, 1921
Clarence L. Smith and Miss Sadie C. Loy, both of Kirby, went to Cumberland last Wednesday and were married by Frank M. Fields, pastor of the Christian Church. They returned to the bride’s home the same evening and a bountiful supper was given them.
The Romney baseball team was victor in two games Saturday afternoon. The first game was played with the Westernport team and the homers won by a score of 5 to 3. The second game was with a Cumberland team and again the home team was the victor, score 6 to 3. This makes nine games in which the Romney team were victors.
Miss Lou Keller and daughters, Misses Mary Browning and Margaret, have been spending several days with relatives in Oakland.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 25, 1971
Miss Carol Winland has begun her duties as Home Demonstration Agent in Hampshire County. She will have the major responsibility for the 4-H program.
Mrs. Barbara Rowzee, of Levels, and Mr. James Schaff, of Romney, will continue as 4-H program aides to assist Miss Winland with 4-H county activities when needed.
With a prolific ground attack that chewed up 359 yards rushing combined with a 100-plus yard passing night for quarterback Danny Alkire, the Hampshire High football team looked as if it had returned to last season’s form in the first game of the season.
Not to say the “mean green defense” of the Trojans was not holding its own either, as Hampshire steamrolled Berkeley Springs in the season opener by a lopsided 54-7 count.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 26, 1981
Don and Pat Hodge, Evansville, Ill., have been visiting her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Betty Jean Parker, and family.
Jill Barnes was among 1,200 students from all over the world who attended the Golden Key International Honor Society convention in Dallas Aug. 9-12. Barnes is a senior at WVU majoring in psychology.
The total of paid tickets was off slightly at this year’s Hampshire County Fair, but officials are still calling it a successful event. Officials say they are not sure why tickets sales were off, but speculations range from an increase in the ticket price to rainy weather.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 28, 1991
The Hampshire County 4- H Livestock Judging Team took top honors at the state contest in July at West Virginia University. Bob Cheves, team coach, said “an outstanding performance by Todd Mulledy, backed by solid efforts of Andy Custer, Jesse Mulledy and Mike Feller, combined to defeat the second place Marion County team by seven points.” Seven-year-old Jessica Boal, daughter of John and Sharon Boal of Romney, is the artist whose drawings are to be offered by the U.S. Postal Service as the official 1991 Apple Harvest Festival Philatelic Cancellation Stamp Oct. 5-6 at the Burlington United Methodist Children’s Home, in Burlington.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 29, 2001
Fred Brendle, along with his fishing partners C. James and H. Wamsley, caught a 35- pound snapping turtle on a trotline in a farm pond at a local farm near Augusta last week.
Mrs. Lucy M. Everett, Romney’s oldest resident, celebrated her 100th birthday, Aug. 9, with a family reunion at the Senior Center in Romney.
Lucy came to Romney as a bride of S.L. Everett in June 1919. She became a matron at the West Virginia School for the Deaf in 1926.
She served as a mother-substitute 15 years to 31 boys between the ages 10-13; at that time it was a 24-hour duty.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 31, 2011
ROMNEY – While begging the pardon of a nationwide car rental chain, the Potomac Valley Transit Authority will, in fact, pick you up.
Beginning Aug. 2 in Romney, the transit authority started Ready Ride, a program that aims to work around customers’ schedules to ensure their seat on the bus. Even better, the initiative seems to be drawing new customers.
ROMNEY — Members of the United States Air Force are participating in a “Security Forces 9-1-1 Ruck March to Remember.” The march began in San Antonio, Texas, at Lackland Air Force Base in July. Fourteen units of the U.S. Air Force are participating in the 2,181-mile march.
ROMNEY — Lieutenant (0-3E) Tyra A. Lee retired from the United States Navy on March 1, 2011. A retirement reception was held in her honor at the Quantico, Va. Officer’s Club. It was attended by many of her friends and coworkers. Tyra is a graduate of Hampshire High School and the daughter of Henry and Margie Lee of Romney. She is presently working as the procurement analyst at the U.S. Patent Office in Alexander, Va.
A week into the 2011 soccer season and both Hampshire High teams are still searching for a victory. The girls have come closer than the boys, recording draws in their first two contests before a 2-1 loss at Preston Saturday. They held leads in all three outings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.