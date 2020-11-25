If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 18, 1970
At her Romney stop on her tour of West Virginia, Pearl S. Buck, noted author and one of West Virginia’s most famous natives, spoke to a capacity crowd in the gymnasium of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. In addition to the student body and faculty of the schools, more than 200 guests were in attendance.
Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Iser are visiting their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Iser, of Killeen, Texas.
Douglas York, Richmond, Va., is spending this week with his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd King, and enjoying hunting season.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 19, 1980
PURGITSVILLE — John Fleming, Oakland, Md., will be observing his 94th birthday on Nov. 24. He has made his home in Oakland with his nephew, Cecil Snyder, for many years. He was born on the farm now owned by Marvin Stickley and was the son of the late Rev. James Fleming.
DELRAY — Miss Betty Friddle is now home after spending a month in Texas.
Jack Wagoner and Jo Pownall invite you to attend open house Nov. 30 at Ren Roy Flowers, located at 198 N. Centre Street in Cumberland.
Steve Hill, Corpus Christi, Texas, arrived at the Williams’ home last week to enjoy the hunting season with Stuart, Tom, Sam and Jack Williams.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 21, 1990
Members of the 351st Ordnance Company will receive a community send-off celebration this week as they depart to their mobilization station in Fort Pickett, Va.
Miss Melanie Thrower was selected as an entrant in the 1991 Miss West Virginia USA Pageant, held in the ballroom of the Radisson Hotel in Huntington, Nov. 9. Melanie is the daughter of Bob and Pat Scearce of Shanks.
The senior Hampshire County 4-H horticulture team of Kelly Chambers, Patty Kuykendall, Amy Oates and Casey Whetzel placed 12th in national competition in Green Bay, Wis. Team Coach Paul Roomsburg and his wife, Lisa, accompanied the group.
Besides the horticulture judging contest, the group participated in workshops and tours while in Wisconsin.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 22, 2000
Mildred Allen, Duarte, Calif., is spending Thanksgiving with her son, David, and family. David’s sister, Barbara Allen, Arlington, Va., is expected to join the family for the holiday.
Election Day, Nov. 7, was a special day for E.L. “Shorty” Grapes, who turned 87 years old. He was honored at a luncheon at his niece’s place, Kady’s Kitchen.
The West Virginia School for the Deaf Girls’ Volleyball team won 7 games in 2 days to win the Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association Division II Championship in Frederick, Md.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 24, 2010
Nearly 2 dozen people from various entities gathered in the new courtroom at the Judicial Center last Thursday for the formal announcement that Hampshire County will implement a new drug court.
The City of Romney ON TRAC program was presented a $5,000 Community Participation grant Tuesday facilitated by Delegate Ruth Rowan (R-50th District).
Clarence “Dutch” Cheshire celebrated his 90th birthday Nov. 7 at the Augusta United Methodist Church. At his surprise party, Dutch was presented with a certificate from the WV House of Delegates honoring his birthday, fighting on the front lines of World War II including the Battle of the Bulge and being a lifelong farmer of Hampshire County.
