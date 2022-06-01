THIS WEEK
June 1-7
June 1
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m., Farm Credit, 550 S. Main St., Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
June 2
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7:30 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Sons of the American Legion Post 137 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
June 3
Music jam 5 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Come to listen or play.
June 4
Civil War Decoration Day 9 a.m., Taggart Hall, 91 S. High St., Romney, coffee and donuts. 10:30, Fort Mill Ridge, tours of Civil War trenches. 1 p.m. Indian Mound Cemetery, memorial service. 3, Taggart Hall, history talks.
June 5
June 6
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Romney Police Board 9 a.m., Romney Town Hall
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 5 p.m., upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
June 7
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m., Augusta Fire Hall, U.S. 50
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, email Dale Brady at dalebw@msn.com.
CB Finance Committee 7 p.m., CB Town Hall
Looking ahead
June 8-14
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m. Wed., June 8, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 1 p.m. Wed., June 8, CB Library. Planning for upcoming events. For more, call 304-496-7168.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m. Thurs., June 9, the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., June 9, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., June 9, Ruritan clubhouse.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. Thurs., June 9. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
American Legion Post 137 riders 7 p.m. Thurs., June 9, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., June 10, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., June 10, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Sign up to deliver music, poetry, comedy and other performance art to the crowd.
HC Democrats 7 p.m. Mon., June 13, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Executive committee at 6. For more, call 304-496-7168.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., June 14, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7:30 p.m. Tues., June 14, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., June 14, Town Hall.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Tues., June 14, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
WEEK IN, WEEK OUT
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 is on its summer schedule, meaning it is not meeting on Wednesday evenings until school is in session for the 2022-23 school year. For details of the pack’s summer events and dates see the pack’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/ or call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
River House singers practice 4-5 p.m. Sunday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free, open to all
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel, aluminum cans, clean and dry plastic bags from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.