Labor Day has come and gone, signaling the end of summer is near and fall will soon begin. Schools are opening up and I hope someone is keeping score to see that the right grade student gets to class on the right day, wear the right equipment and do the right thing. It will be a challenge. Back in the day, when we went to school, we started after Labor Day and were out by Memorial Day and we turned out alright.
Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Gig and Gale Smith, who will celebrate 47 years of marriage on Wednesday the 9th.
There are several September birthdays so best wishes to Arita Ricewick on the 12th; Eva Seabold and Betty Platt on the 15th; and Beulah Emmart in Springfield on the 16th.
Last Friday Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee were in Westminster, Md. to view the many types of sunflowers at Sun Gardens.
Amanda visited with friends over the weekend in Hagerstown.
Another sign that summer is coming to an end: the hummingbirds have been busy around the feeders the past few weeks and now there is only 1 or 2, so I guess they are leaving.
