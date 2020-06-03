“It’s times like these, O Lord, when I’m reminded I’m not in control of my life, and that I don’t have all the answers. I feel stripped of my competency and my ability to work things out. This helplessness brings me near to a state of panic, but then you remind me that you are here for me. I can turn to you, call out to you and put my trust in you. How long has it been since I looked to you for help? I can be so independent and so self-sufficient sometimes. Thank you for this reminder that you are near, and I’ll never outlive my need for you. Please, come walk with me through this crisis and help me continue walking by your side.”
Happy birthday wishes to Richard Nelson, Michael Moreland, Connie Cole, June 6; Elmer Glick, June 7; Pam Bittinger, June 8; Destiny Snyder, June 9; Don Perry, June 10; Levi Stotler, June 11; John Wattingerny, June 13; Connie Edwards and Cheryl See, June 14; Dora Martin, June 15; Lexie Daughtry, June 16; Roger Giles Moreland, June 18.
Anniversary wishes to Eddie and Christina Heavner on June 13; Roger and Jennifer Montgomery and Gerald and Beth Hott, June 16; Gerald and Ginnie Haines, June 17; Roger and Sharon Montgomery, 50th anniversary on June 20.
Father’s Day is June 21. If you are blessed to still have your dad, make sure you show him how much you love him. The first known Father’s Day service occurred in Fairmont, West Virginia on July 5, 1908. The service was to honor all fathers especially those hundreds who were killed during a mine explosion the previous year. In 1909, Sonora Smart DOD of Spokane Washington was inspired to create a holiday honoring fathers. In 1916, president Woodrow Wilson and family observed the day. In 1966, president Lyndon Johnson signed an executive order that holiday would be observed on 3rd Sunday in June. Under President Richard Nixon, Congress passed an act officially making Father’s Day a national holiday.
Commencement was held Friday night for Hampshire High seniors where they received their diplomas. We had 3 family members in attendance: Lucas Montgomery, Izik Pownell and Leigha Haslacker. A formal graduation is being planned July 18 at Camp Wapacoma. This year would make 55 years since the first graduating class of HHS in 1965.
I was asked to share this. So, when flu season rolls around and people start testing positive for the flu, are we all gonna scream to lock everything down? Schools, churches, libraries, etc.? Anyone, and I mean anyone, can get the virus. How many people are walking around right now and have not been tested but have the coronavirus? It could be someone that’s sitting beside you right not. Instead of passing judgment and dishing out advice, stop throwing stones in your glass houses and think and pray for the sick. They are just as afraid and scared. Be kind. I received a phone call today to be praying for Ethan Sowers and family. He was in a bad car accident in December. Other prayer concerns are ones with COVID-19 virus, Roger and Sandy Moreland, Kenny Wolford, Cheryl See and Joyce Swimley.
Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. o
