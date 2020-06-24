Gardening can bring a lot of joy into one’s life. In addition to providing a food source, flowers from the garden can brighten our lives. I continue to learn from the plants, seeds, and starters that I tend to in my garden and flowerbeds. They are full of life lessons and if we listen carefully, we can learn to apply them in our lives. Here are just a few I have noted:
- One strong stem can provide 10 blooms
- Nourishment necessary
- Plants respond to encouragement
- Diversity makes the garden better
- The more colorful, the better
- Enriching the soil results in bigger and more beautiful flowers
- Those that have evolved from ancestral roots bring a lot of wisdom into the garden
- Respect for Mother Nature enhances every flower in the garden
- Volunteers pop up at will
- Hybrids are created by plants that hang together
- Plants allow each other to have their own space
While working outside provides us with the physical exercise our body requires, there are also other benefits from engaging with the soil. Applying some of those things can enhance our lives as well as those around us.
As we begin to venture out, phoning ahead might be a good idea to ensure your destination is open and what restrictions are in place. Social distancing is required in all instances. Some Fourth of July celebrations have been cancelled. Confirm prior to attending your event.
At the Library: The Library is now open for pick up only on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. You can request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777.
At the River House: June 27 and 28, Reopening Weekend, Saturday hours 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go food and outdoor dining, reservations recommended, 304-856-2440, The River House, www.theriverhousewv.org.
June 27, Rachel Eddy Concert will be projected outside utilizing FB Live, Reservations for outside dining required, 304-856-2440, The River House, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Jun 28, Youth Poetry Reading Contest for 8th grade – 2020 high school students, 3 p.m., Participants must preregister by June 19, The River House, www.theriverhousewv.org.
The Cat and the Fiddle – Online classes continue to be available. In addition, teachers and students attending classes must wear masks. Other protocols include handwashing upon arrival and physical distancing. Waiting room is unavailable at the present time. Contact them at 443-860-2461 for additional information.
Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge (https://www.facebook.com/groups/263413240327/) worships with a Facebook live service each Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday using the ZOOM .3805 or Imcguinn@frontiernet.net in addition to their FB page. North River Mills Sunday service begins at 1 p.m., Capon Chapel also at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has resumed their 7 p.m. Saturday service under the CDC guidelines. Contact them at 304-856-2773.
Buffalo Gap - Open July 3-5 for the July 4th weekend. Call them to obtain event details and to confirm availability of cabins and campgrounds. Contact them at 202-422-7540.
Out and About in Capon Bridge:
Greg’s Restaurant – Dining room open at 50% capacity as well as the usual carry out option.
El Puente – Dining room open. Wearing of face covering recommended. Social distancing is in effect.
Farmer’s Daughter – Open for carry out lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Regular hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact them at 304-856-2550 or info@farmersdaughterwv.com.
Anthony Jr’s – Dining room now open. No mask required but social distancing is in effect.
American Legion Post 137 has resumed their usual hours. Dining room open at 50% capacity (40-person limit). They are observing the CDC social distancing guidelines. Contact them for additional information at 304-856-3354.
Capon Valley Ruritan — July 4th celebration will be held on the Ruritan grounds in Yellow Spring. Food available beginning at 11 a.m. Registration for the car show is from 9 a.m. - noon and no registration fees are being required this year. More information may be obtained by calling Chris Boyce at 304-702-5365 or email dboyce@yahoo.com.
HC Parks will reopen Wednesday, July 1. Social distancing and face covering procedures are in place along with other CDC recommendations. Due to the construction of the new conference center, no running water or restroom facilities will be available. Cleaning wipes and hand sanitizers should be used as an alternative.
WV State Parks are offering a 30% discount on all lodging through August 31 under the “WV Strong Program.”
In the absence of the HC Fair, a livestock online auction will be hosted by Sherrard’s Auction of Capon Bridge. The auction will include photos of the animals with their owners and will be posted on the Sherrard website (www.sherrardauctionco.com). Judging has been suspended for this year. Contact them at 304-856-2965 or 540-550-0102.
HC Recycling has resumed operations for newspapers, magazines, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum at the HC Recycling Center located on Dolan Drive in Augusta. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Saturday.
AA Meeting – Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge at 7 p.m.
As we venture out to support our local businesses, let’s proceed with caution and comply with the local regulations that were established to protect us all against the COVID 19 Virus. These include social distancing and recommended face coverings.
Special days in July
July 1 – International Chicken Wing Day
July 2 – Made in the USA Day
July 4 – Independence Day
July 6 – National Fried Chicken Day
