A distressing accident occured at the canning plant near the B & O Station Saturday in which Herbert Ruckman, son of Ashford Ruckman, was seriously injured. A truck driven by E. E. Sherman loaded with gravel was going up a steep incline at the canning plant and stalled on the grade. Several of the workers there, among them young Ruckman, took hold of the truck to push, when Ruckman slipped and fell behind the truck. At the same time, the truck started to run backwards, and before it could be stopped had caught Ruckman and passed over him. He was gotten out from under the truck, Dr. Wilson was summoned and he decided that the best plan would be to send the young man to a Cumberland hospital on the noon train. On his arrival there, it was found that his right hip was broken and his right knee dislocated. He will be laid up for some time.
The County Court, at a meeting held last Thursday, decided to hold all sessions of the County and Circuit Courts in the Literary Hall, which is somewhat crowded, during the time the Court House is being repaired and torn up. The interior walls of the Court House have been taken out and the excavation for the basement made, so that there is now nothing standing there but the 4 walls of the building. Work on concreting the basement will begin at once, after which floors for the 1st and 2nd stories will be put in.
Monday was celebrated here by the closing of the banks and stores and general cessation of business. A number went to Keyser to help celebrate the day there. In the afternoon here some children, in fantastic garb, paraded the streets and there was a considerable amount of powder burned by shooting firecrackers.
50 Years Ago — July 1, 1970
Judith Shay Cox, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James C. Shay, of Westernport, Md., 1 of 32 young women who completed studies at Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Cumberland, received her diploma Monday night, June 8, during commencement exercises at Allegany Community College Center Theater. Mrs. Cox, 1 of 7 award winners, was presented a $25 savings bond for the surgical award.
The Rotary Club of Romney entertained the “Travel Writers and Editors’ Tour” at a luncheon Thursday. The group, welcomed by Edward Bright, club president, and Seldon Brannon presented a short historical and geographical sketch of Romney and the surrounding area. The W. Va. Department of Commerce sponsored the tour to publicize the scenic and historical spots in W. Va. Members of the tour included editors, publishers, feature writers and free lance reporters.
40 Years Ago — July 2, 1980
The Public Affairs Department of the G.F. Woman’s Club, along with the cooperation of Dick Watson, will again sponsor a Teen Nite at the Disco Inferno. Teenagers are urged to come and dance or just spend time with friends on Thursday, July 3. Admission will be $1.
The 1980 Mountain State Art and Craft Fair is set to open July 3 through 7 at Cedar Lakes near Ripley. More than 100 West Virginians will be demonstrating, selling and displaying traditional and contemporary arts and crafts in the tents and buildings set among gently sloping hills. Music will be featured along the fair midway daily and a special music/heritage tent will delight crowds with on-going entertainment.
The Augusta Church of Christ celebrated its 100th anniversary on May 25 with a day of joyous celebration at the church. The ladies of the church served a wonderful lunch at 1 p.m. and the fellowship continued as former ministers and former members were reunited for the 1st time in many years. The parsonage, which was built in 1961 under the direction of C.J. Smith, was open for anyone who was interested in viewing it.
30 Years Ago — July 4, 1990
A full-time tourist train that could boost the local economy by more than $4 million is a distinct possibility for Hampshire County if the needed support is made available, according to Dick Hamblin, President of the Romney business and Professional Organization. A WV tourism study, conducted by the Public Service Commission, shows that the South Branch Valley Railroad, now operating as a freight hauler and weekend excursion train, could benefit the area’s economy by as much as $4,890,600 per year and create new jobs for the locally employed.
Julie Ann Hefner, of Petersburg, has been selected as the 1990 Miss W. Va. Teen All-American. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger L. Hefner, Julie is a sophomore at W. Va. Wesleyan in Buckhannon, majoring in education. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Bart Townsend and Mrs. Linda Wilson of Romney. Julie will be traveling to Miami, Fl., July 11-15 to compete in the National Miss Teen All-American Pageant.
Antiques, architectural styles and historical significance are all reasons to take the Historic Homes and Building Tour, Sept. 8 and 9 during the 11th Annual Hampshire Heritage Days in Romney. Fifteen homes, schools, churches and businesses will be open to those taking the tour.
20 Years Ago — July 5, 2000
The long-awaited federally funded flood debris cleanup is under way. In 1997, Hampshire County was identified for a $550,000 flood recovery grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of that total, $150,000 was allocated for flood debris cleanup. Last week a crew from S&S Enterprises of Purgitsville, 1 of the contractors involved in the debris removal, was busily at work on the Bill Milleson Farm.
Beginning 2001, teenage drivers will see a change in the licensing policy. And, although the graduated drivers’ license for W. Va. teens does not begin until the beginning of next year, the Division of Motor Vehicles has already begun extensive preparations, including a public information campaign about the benefits of graduated licensing and how it works.
Hampshire County music fans will be treated to a summer evening of traditional Scottish music, Saturday, July 15, as part of the continuing series of lawn concerts sponsored by The Bank of Romney and the Hampshire County Arts Council. Traditional performers Heather Heywood, Watkin Lees and Tom Smith, on tour in the United States, will be featured in a unique “round robin” performance setting.
10 Years Ago — June 30, 2010
Even the hot sun beating down from overhead couldn’t stop bluegrass fans from converging on Wapacoma Campground last Saturday for the Second Annual South Branch Bluegrass Festival. The campgrounds, located 5 miles south of Romney off River Road, was the site where top-named groups from the bluegrass genre were highlighted for the entire day. Names like Marty Raybon and Full Circle, Mark Newton and Stringtones, Lonesome Highway, Carrie Hassler and others wowed the crowds, in spite of the heat.
Cali Young has beaten out 2 dozen other competitors to win the crown of Miss West Virginia 2010. Young earned the title Saturday night at West Virginia University’s Creative Arts Center in Morgantown. Young, who competed as Miss Northern West Virginia, earned an $8,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America in January.
A free summer concert on the lawn featuring “The Prophecy Music Project” will be offered by the Potomac Center. The Prophecy Music Project’s musical style represents the performers’ African-American heritage, with a fusion of traditional African rhythms layered with Afro-Cuban and Latin undertones as well as the jazz and R&B funk of African-American culture. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the center. o
