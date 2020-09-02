It is never too early to begin preparing for the cold winter months. For many of us, mountain life includes the wood stove and accompanying woodshed. I plan to make time now to take inventory of the woodshed and subsequently fill up the wood rack located by the basement door. In the garden, I am cutting back my perennials that have already bloomed and preparing to harvest seeds from seedpods for next season. A couple of years ago, I had the chimney serviced, including installation of a stainless steel liner. This improvement has made use of the wood stove much safer. If you have furnace filters, check to see if they need replacing. Let’s take advantage of the last of our warm summer days to knock off some more items on our to do list.
At the River House:Café – Sat. Sept 5 and Sat. Sept. 12, hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun Sept. 6 and Sun, Sept 13, hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Art For All” supplies are available for customers when dining in or carrying out. Saturday’s menu includes a dinner special from 5 to 8 p.m. Seating options include a riverside table. Usher in the bright fall days with a delightful chai tea. Weekly soup specials also offer an opportunity to warm up. A new customer favorite is homemade non-gluten vegan “Snickers” bars. If you have not experienced the “Bridge” salad, now is the time. Made fresh daily, it includes a sampling of familiar veggies as well as a few surprises. This is one of my personal favorites. Weekly dessert specials are also available. Contact them at 304-856-2440, on their Facebook page, or website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Mon. Aug 17-Wed. Sept. 30, The Lost Art of Letter Writing. This challenge is created to revive the art of letter writing. Weekly prompts are being distributed along with suggestions for how to capture your reader’s attention. Sign up on the River House website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sun. Sept. 6, Memoir Club, 1-3 p.m. Everyone invited to bring a short memoir to the meeting for reading and discussion. Café open for snacks and lunch.
Sun. Sept. 13, Photography Club, 2-4 p.m. Please confirm time on FB or TRH website or by calling 304-856-2440. Camera enthusiasts of all levels invited to attend. Participants are also invited to bring recent photos to the meeting for discussion.
Looking Ahead: The River House will host a virtual open mic night on Sat. Sept 26 at 6 p.m. Check their FB page or website to confirm availability. To register, use the registration link on their website or the tickets link on the FB event.
At Capon Bridge Library: The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Three patrons are allowed in the library at one time. Computer usage is limited to 2 patrons at a time. Curbside service continues to be available for those who chose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777. In addition, the front porch continues to have free books, audios, magazines and kids’ kits (weekly craft projects). Donations are needed for the crafts, which include toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
Please remember to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The library levy is again on the ballot and the library needs your support. This valuable resource provides many services to our community, and without your support, they may not be able to continue to do so in the future.
The kids’ summer reading program was a huge success with the largest number of participants ever. The celebration this year was modified to include a drive-thru event with a packed lunch and goody bags for all. Book Club for September will again be held in the pavilion and the book will be “Cold Sassy Tree” by Olive Ann Burns. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting, which begins at 2 p.m.
Coming soon to the library Facebook page: kids will be invited to like, comment, and share the library page. When they do, their names will be entered into a drawing. The winner will receive a back to school backpack and library t-shirt. Additional t-shirts will be distributed.
On another note, the library pavilion is currently being used by the community for various meetings and organizations. Contact the library if you are interested in utilizing this meeting venue. There is no fee, but donations are welcome.
Library Reminders: The library continues to be a drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Bank and the Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Desired items include canned goods, non-perishable goods, cereal, pop tarts and mac and cheese. Shelter requested items include blankets, old rugs and sheets. The library is no longer a drop off point for HC Recycles. Facebook story time continues every Wednesday at 11 a.m. It is rumored that Captain America will make a return appearance, as well as Donald Duck soon.
Additional Events
The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club will hold a general meeting on Thurs. Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Items for discussion will include the yard sale and barbeque chicken event to be held on Sat. Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meeting and yard sale will take place in the Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department 7th Annual Veterans Appreciation Festival to be held on Sat. Sept. 12 on the CBVFD Grounds. Admission is free; hours are noon to 6 p.m. Events include kid’s zone, music, face painting and food. Do not forget to bring your lawn chair. All proceeds benefit the Hampshire County Veteran’s Foundation. For more information, call 540-450-7751.
Mondays – AA meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays – Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Contact them at 304-856-2773 for additional information.
Second Tuesday of each month – Capon Bridge Council Meetings at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and are currently being held at the Library Pavilion. Contact the office at 304-856-3625 to put items on the agenda.
Prescheduled events and meetings may be cancelled. Call ahead, check the Internet or Facebook to ensure your event is still on the calendar.
Special days to celebrate in September
Sept. 4, Eat an Extra Dessert Day. What an idea, apple pie with vanilla ice cream and chocolate cake at the same sitting. Too bad this celebration occurs only once year!
Sept. 8, International Literacy Day. This annual celebration challenges communities to raise awareness regarding their educational needs. It is a great day to give a book, share a story with a small child or visit your local library.
Sept. 9, National Teddy Bear Day. This day celebrates all children and their parents by honoring one of bedtime’s most favorite pals. These stuffed animals historically have assisted in helping the little ones go to sleep, as well as their parents.
