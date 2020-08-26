“A man that hath friends must show himself friendly, and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” Proverbs 18:24. Teach me what being a friend is all about, Lord. Let me see how You intended friends to act by being my friend. Make me over to do for others what You do for me. Help me to deal with people always in love. Amen.
Birthday wishes to twins, our granddaughters Jenna and Summer Hyson, Aug. 27; Maynard Moreland, Aug. 29; Claudett Dofflemyer, Aug. 30; Wyatt Bohrer, Aug. 31; Wanda Largent, Sept. 1; Cathy Potts and Shirley Reed, Sept. 3; Charlotte Mert Malcolm and Christina Miller, Sept. 4; Dennis Voit III, Sept. 7; Jody Stotler, Sept. 8; Collin Long, Sept. 9; Linda Crouse Baldwin, Sept. 10.
Anniversary wishes to John and Janice Ott, Aug. 29.
The late Earl and Nannie Malcolm Saville reunion that was scheduled at Clearbrook Park on Sept. 20 (3rd Sunday in September) has been canceled.
A great big appreciation to Christina Heavner and her niece Grayce Montgomery for mowing the Noland cemetery. It really needed it. All family members sure do appreciate it.
Personnel are getting ready for the school year to start. Having meetings and working on classrooms to make them safe for all.
Household hints: cut corn from the cob by using an angel food cake pan. Stand end of corn on center of pan, it will hold the corn nicely in the hole and the pan catches all the kernels. Open a French fry bag and sprinkle salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder in the bag. After a few quick shakes, fries are coated evenly and will taste like seasoned fried served in restaurants. Look for more next time.
Prayer concerns for Anthony Voit and family, Terri Santymire, Ethan Sowers, Patty Campbell, Lorie Pownell Zebarth, Dallas Fowler, Willie Galliher and George Hurt.
Sympathy to the family of Louise Timbrook and the family of Terry Lee Weasenforth.
