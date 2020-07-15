Belated birthday wishes to Net Shaffer, who celebrated on the 7th and to Randy Koontz, who celebrated on the 10th.
I suppose everyone had a good 4th. The weather was nice and the road and waterways were busy and crowded. No bad storms in our area, so the farms were making hay while the sun shined.
The traditional 4th of July picnic was held on the lawn of Gig and Gale Smith with Matt and Michele Embrey and son Eli, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz attending. Later in the evening, a few other friends and neighbors turned out for the annual fireworks display, which was very good.
Other July birthday wishes go out to Steve Slonaker in Capon Bridge on the 26th.
Prayers and get well wishes to all others with health issues. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.