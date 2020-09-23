Fall tried to sneak in a few days early this year. The temperature Sat. morning was 39 degrees and Sunday morning it was 34 degrees. I’m sure there was scattered frost around. Anyway, fall officially arrived on Tuesday, and also a few warmer days, so the ladybugs and stink bugs will be clinging on your house and windows, looking for a place to get in for the winter.
Dusty Twigg of Petersburg and Eugene Williams of Romney visited with Randy Koontz and Gig Smith one day last week.
Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz were in Winchester last Saturday.
Norma Shanholtzer of Springfield spent the weekend with her daughter, Michele and husband Eric Britton’s in Smithsburg.
