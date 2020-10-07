Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kimberly (Fields) Everett, who passed away Sept. 16. Kim will be missed by all the family and friends. Sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of Janie (Frye) Ott, who passed away on Sept. 22. Janie was from here and still has family in the area.
We have had some lovely fall days and when out and about you can see the leaves changing color day to day. Maybe this year we will have some good color and we can get in our cars and drive around the beautiful mountains of West Virginia to do some leaf peeping.
Doris (Smith) Borg of Philadelphia called me Sunday and we had a long talk about the past and how things have changed in Green Spring.
Birthday wishes to Jeff Swann on Oct. 17.
Saturday, Sept. 26, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee attended Izaiah Clarks’s 8th birthday party at the bowling alley in Keyser.
You have less than a month to figure out how you are going to go about voting: either absentee ballots, voting early or in person at the polls. Just be sure to vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.