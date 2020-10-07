“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come into him and will dine with him, and he with Me.” Revelations 3:20
Birthday wishes to: James Robert Haslacker and Stephanie Householder, Oct. 10; Samantha Pownell, Oct. 13; Alice Roksandich and Olivia Bohrer, Oct. 16; Terry Alkire Sr. and Shannon Largent, Oct. 17; Kelsey Smith, Oct. 18; granddaughter Jessica Owens, Mike Hall and Joshua Miller, Oct. 20; Robbie Wolford, Oct. 21; Jadelyn Stotler, Oct. 22.
Anniversary wishes to Bob and Conchitita Haines, Oct. 22. Slanesville Elementary will be having school pictures on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Hampshire soccer team has about 2 weeks left.
No pumpkin race this year for the county.
Our granddaughters Jenna and Summer Hyson are getting excited about Christmas. They have decorated their rooms already for the holidays. They said they love Christmas and the lights. I leave my tree up year-round. Heard that a couple people had put up their tree last week. We all need something to brighten our day beside the ordinary things. Enjoy, I do.
Anthony and Brittany Lewis celebrated her birthday by traveling to Virginia Safari Park. Loved the park and seeing the animals. Some nieces and their families went to the beach last week and are home and had a great time. The water was perfect.
Capon Chapel Church had services inside this past Sunday. Music was great, and everyone did safe socializing. Seemed like a long time, but all was safe. Lighthouse has started practice for their Christmas program.
I haven’t heard or had any calls for news this time.
Sympathy to Drew Shambaugh family, prayers are with you all.
Prayers for Anthony Voit, Wilbur Galliher, Dallas Fowler, Lorie Pownell Zebarth, Ethan Sowers, Bobbi Jean Barnes Smith, Willis Bohrer, Terri Santymire, Terry Alkire Sr., Sylvia Bailey. Any news, please call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.