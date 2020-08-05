Childlike qualities help us to keep our eyes open to new possibilities. Sometimes, the change we experience in our lives is precipitated by a traumatic event and therefore difficult to accept. This year’s pandemic is certainly in that category. The closing of a business that employed so many creates opportunities for personal fulfillment when a new career path is chosen. In these uncertain times, let us reach out to those who may be experiencing life altering changes and encourage them to embrace the unraveling of a new path. In so doing, we increase our personal growth and provide that beacon of light for those who may be struggling in a new environment. Congratulations to all who have embraced the challenge of taking on a new job or rerouting their career path. We are proud of every one of you.
At the River House: Café – Saturdays, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go food and outdoor dining. “Art For All” supplies are available for customers when dining in or carrying out. Saturday’s menu includes a dinner special from 5 to 8 p.m. Seating options include a riverside table. Come by for a dip and a sip. Fresh fruit spritzers are a new customer favorite. Dessert specials now include “Cupcake of the Week.” Contact them at 304-856-2440, on their Facebook page or website: www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sunday, Aug. 16 – Virtual Poetry Afternoon, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. via the ZOOM app. Join host John Berry for a reading of his latest poetry and prose in addition to an open reading by attendees. Featured poet, Tamar Samuel-Siegel, will share some of her poetry with the group. She is the author of 2 chapter books, “Enough for Now” and “Where We Come From.” She is a storyteller, poet and artist from New Jersey. Additional information available on The River House Facebook page or website.
Coming up: Sunday, Aug 23 – Herb Club. This monthly club meeting highlights herbs that are common to our area including their medicinal qualities. Join them to learn more about our native plants here in WV.
At Capon Bridge Library: The Library is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 pm. Only 3 patrons will be allowed in at one time. Computer usage will be available for 2 patrons at a time. Curbside service continues to be available for those who chose this option. You can request books or movies by utilizing their website
(capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777. In addition, the front porch continues to have free books, audios and magazines. Small children should not visit at this time.
The library website includes a wealth of information including great websites for kids. The popular website, “ABC Mouse” can be accessed for free utilizing the onsite computers or by bringing your own devices and utilizing the library Wi-Fi.
Now is good time to join the library supporters, “Friends of the Library.” The information is available on the website and will help your community by maintaining this important resource. Donation information is also listed here.
Book Club – Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. under the pavilion. All are invited to attend and encouraged to bring one of their favorite classics to share with the group. Social distancing requirements will be in effect.
The United Methodist Churches in the Capon Charge worships with a Facebook live service each Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday using the ZOOM app. You can contact them on their website for additional information or at Imcguinn@frontiernet.net in addition to their FB page
(https://www.facebook.com/groups/263413240327/). North River Mills Sunday service begins at 1 p.m., Capon Chapel also at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Additional Events
Saturday, Aug. 8 – Capon Valley Ruritan will be serving BBQ chicken beginning at 11 a.m. They are on Capon River Road in Yellow Spring, WV. Please observe social distancing when picking up your chicken. Contact them at 304-856-2451 for additional information.
Sunday, Aug. 9 – Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their church annual picnic at the Lafollette Farm located on Back Creek Road in High View. Worship service begins at 11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Capon Bridge Public Hearing, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Town Hall. Hearing on an ordinance to establish a town building commission. 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Town Council meeting.
Mondays – AA meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays – Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Contact them at 304-856-2773 for additional information.
Prescheduled events and meetings may be canceled. Call ahead, check the Internet or Facebook to ensure your event is still on and to determine what COVID 19 precautions may be in place. Social distancing is being practiced in all businesses as well as mandates for facial coverings.
Special days to celebrate in August:
8/8 – International Cat Day. Cats everywhere look forward to this day as one in which they know they will receive special treats and affection from their appreciative owners.
8/11 – Play in the Sand Day and Son and Daughter Day. Both days suggest wonderful time to spend with your sons and daughters. Take the time to celebrate these special occasions with your family.
8/16 – Tell a Joke Day and National Roller Coaster Day. Who does not remember that 1st roller coaster ride, hands in the air, as the ride approached its highest peak? Some, like me, closed their eyes and waited for the descent to the bottom of the hill. Thrilling and scary at the same time. Do not forget to share a favorite joke with your family and friends on this day.
