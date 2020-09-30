Fall weather always brings to mind community functions, and this year due to the COVID-19 most everything has been canceled – so the Grassy Lick Community Center has been closed for use, but the old building has been getting some major repair work with new windows installed. Donations are welcome to help on this project, so if anyone would like to give, just contact a member at 304-822-5080 or 304-496-9116.
So glad that Hott’s Chapel Methodist Church folks are planning their annual apple butter-making.
Family members enjoyed celebrating birthdays of 8-year-old Joshua Smouse and his great-grandmother Zanna Mathias on her 80th recently in Martinsburg. Belated wishes go to both, along with other folks in our community – being Pastor Jed Metzler, Rick Lupton, Dwight Racey, Frances Haines, Brenda Haines, Mark Landis and Alan Cox. Also, belated wishes to Kirby ladies that are both residents at E. A. Hawse Nursing Home: Maxine (Lupton) Haines and Mae Saville.
Ernie and Betty Racey have enjoyed having recent visits from Mark and Debbie Akerman, Zanna Mathias, Libby Nazlerod, Dwight Racey, and Gabe Simms and Dashelle Conard and Walker Kline of Bedford, Pa.
We also have enjoyed having visitors that stop by the Horn Camp one room school/museum that are doing the MABDR; we welcomed a young gentleman that grew up in Haiti with his missionary parents, and from Caracas, Venezuela, we enjoyed 3 guests along with friends from North Carolina. Also, another biker doing the route from Michigan stopped by on Friday.
