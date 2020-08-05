In my last column, I spoke about our plans for a Mowrey Reunion, but it did not get off the ground. With rising numbers to worry about, everyone reluctantly conceded it would have to wait until next year or later this year. The Pugh Reunion, which is traditionally held at Capon Chapel on the 1st Sunday in August, was also canceled. Family reunions are a big thing in Hampshire County, and we look forward each year to the gatherings.
Last week, I was bemoaning the fact that I had not tasted Arnold’s corn this summer. I can now say that issue has been resolved. I received a telephone call from Stephanie Whitacre telling me the “sign was out in the bridge.” I immediately stopped working and drove down to stock up. It was as delicious, as I remembered.
The yard sale held at Central United Methodist Church last Saturday was a success. They worked hard and collected a variety of items. There was something for everyone. I came away with a glass square baking dish and a covered casserole dish (also glass). The dishes with glass lids are hard to find, nearly all of them now have plastic lids. I believe their sales amounted to $15.10. I enjoyed seeing fellow church members, all masked of course.
Roger Haines of Capon Chapel Lane is not doing well. He has been battling cancer and we have been praying for him. He has been moved to the Hospice Center at Kearneysville. Roger along with friends Henry Rose and Dick Kline were a familiar sight in the neighborhood, cutting wood for anyone who needed it and keeping the road safer. Please remember him and his family in your prayers.
Last Monday, I joined the HARSE group for the schoolhouse tour led by Bob Smith. We started off from the old Capon Bridge High School after a quick discussion of our ties to that particular building. Gerald Mathias shared some of his memories of his 1st year of teaching at that location. It was very entertaining. We traveled down Cold Stream to the former school there. It is now a private residence with an addition. Fortunately the owner, Dwayne Swisher, was at home recovering from surgery. He shared a lot of information with us and also pointed out a photo in the Shantholtzer book by Wilmer Kerns. We moved on to the location of Sandy Ridge School, which had been located directly across from the Sandy Ridge Church. The property owner, Jeff Mantz, built his home on the schoolhouse spot. We traveled on to North River Mills to look at the school tucked away in a hidden area behind the church. It was in excellent condition and belongs to Scott Clark of Berkeley Springs. Outside Slanesville, we found Kedron School, which had been moved and is now part of an eight-room home. By this time we were getting hot, thirsty and hungry. We lunched in Slanesville and had a great time together. We were lazy after that meal and decided to check out the schools in Bloomery later in the fall. All in all, we learned more about the past schools in Hampshire County and wondered what changes would be taking place next year.
