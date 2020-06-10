Shepherd graduates 5 from here
Shepherd University’s graduating class of 622 this spring included 5 people from Hampshire County.
The school’s 147th commencement took place virtually on May 9.
The Hampshire County graduates are Ashton Reece McDonald of Augusta, Laura Katlynne LaFollette of Capon Bridge; Sarah M. Ketterman of Purgitsville; and Debbie Ann Lupton and Merritt Purol of Romney.
Shepherd alumna Judee Ann Williams, Class of 2001, co-head of CAA Social Impact at leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency, delivered the undergraduate commencement address and was awarded an honorary doctorate.
3 graduate from ACM
CUMBERLAND — Three Hampshire County women earned degrees from Allegany College of Maryland this spring.
In all, 288 students earned 363 associate degrees and certificates.
Hampshire County members of ACM’s 2020 class and the degree or certificate they received are:
Emily Taylor Konka of Romney, general studies; teacher education - early childhood area of concentration and teacher education - secondary area of concentration;
Samantha Hammons of Shanks, general studies;
Samantha M. Hock of Slanesville, nursing.
Kerns brothers earn Master’s
Brothers Ryan and McKenzie Kerns earned master’s degrees this spring.
Ryan received his degree in speech pathology from Marshall University in Huntington.
McKenzie received his in education from Frostburg (Md.) State University.
The men are the sons of Kevin and Andrea Kerns of Romney and the grandsons of Richard and the late Gloria Shanholtzer.
