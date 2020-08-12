On Wednesday, Aug. 5, approximately 60 Cub Scout Pack 32 members and their families had a training event of a different kind: they chartered the entire Durbin Rocket steam train for a 3-hour adventure that started in Durbin, W.Va. and took them out along the Greenbrier River. In addition to the engine and tender, the train ‘consist’ included an open gondola car, a converted mail car, an open coach and a caboose.
For many, this was the 1st time they took a steam engine train ride, and with the whole train to explore, the Scouts took great delight in the caboose, especially when they discovered they could climb up into the cupola and get a birds’ eye view up and down the track. Prior to departing the Durbin station at 11 a.m, Engineer Ross Harrison gave a safety brief to the riders, and then everyone boarded the train pausing only briefly when offered facial masks as a COVID-19 precaution. The train left the Durbin station with the engine pushing the train backwards, with a crewmember keeping a watchful eye on the approaching track from the caboose platform. It wasn’t long into the trip when it became apparent why the crewmember on the caboose platform was in radio contact with the engineer, as a large tree had fallen across the tracks. Apparently, occasional trees falling across the tracks is not an uncommon happening, and with the help of a chainsaw the train crew quickly cleared the tracks and the train continued on its way.
After about an hour the train arrived at the Durbin Rocket’s shaded picnic grove, known as Piney, right alongside the Greenbrier River. Mother Nature cooperated completely, providing a beautiful day for the trip, which made perfect conditions for picnic lunches, exploring the area, looking for crawdads in the river and as Cub Scout Ethan Snyder proved, sufficient time to reel-in 2 fish from the river. At the Piney stop, everyone had the opportunity to climb into the engine cab and check things out, which as testified by the big grin on Doug Stokes’ and his sons Nathan and Ethan faces, put a smile on faces both young and old.
While eating picnic lunches, Ross Harrison shared lots of historical information about the train and the industries it used to support. Unlike the typical reciprocating steam engine that comes to mind when you think of a train racing across the wide-open plains, in West Virginia, geared “traction” locomotives, were common in order to climb the steep mountains. As further explained by Ross, the typical steam engine can only climb a 3 percent grade, whereas geared locomotives can pull up to 100 tons up a 12 percent grade.
The Durbin Rocket is one of a handful of operational Heisler engines left in the world.
The peace and quiet and relaxation that come when there are no cell phone signals came to an end all too soon, and the train started its return trip to Durbin, this time with the engine, and not the caboose, leading the way. For those riding in the open gondola car immediately behind the tender, one of the advantages of having the engine push the train backwards, which it was no longer doing, quickly became apparent as the occasional cinder from the smoke stack landed on your face or in your hair. Partway back to Durbin, the engine stopped to take on water from a mountain stream, and Engineer Ross once again turned the opportunity into a teaching moment explaining how the train ‘sucked’ the water into the tender, and answering all sorts of questions.
The train returned to Durbin around 2 p.m., where once again some of the Scouts and their families were able to explore the engine, with the Shugars boys, Sammy and Nate, even getting the opportunity to blow the whistle. Conveniently located across the street from the station, the Durbin Rails and Trail Store was open for the Cub Scouts’ visit, where many people bought souvenirs and ice cream. A quick informal survey of those riding the train confirmed that this special event for the Cub Scouts was a huge success and is something that Cub Scout Pack 32 will plan to do again in the future.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Typically, they meet every Wednesday when school is in session at 7 p.m. in Romney First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic their 1st meeting after school starts in September will be held outdoors in their smaller dens at Camp Walker on Sept. 16. If you know a boy or girl entering grades K-5 this year who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, now is the perfect time to get started for the 2020-21 program year. For more information, contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org.
