A son and his father were walking in the mountains. Suddenly, his son falls, hurts himself and screams: "Ahhh!” To his surprise, he hears the voice repeating, somewhere in the mountain: "Ahhh! "
Curious, he yells: " Who are you?" He receives the answer: "Who are you?"
Angered at the response, he screams: "Coward!" He receives the answer: "Coward!" He looks to his father and asks: "What's going on?"
The father smiles and says: "My son, pay attention." And then he screams to the mountain: "I admire you!" The voice answers: " I admire you!"
Again the man screams: "You are a champion!" The voice answers: "You are a champion!" The boy is surprised, but does not understand.
Then the father explains: "People call this ‘echo,’ but really this is LIFE.
“It gives you back everything you say and do. Our life is simply a reflection of our actions. If you want more love in the world, create more love in your heart. If you want more competence in your team, improve your competence.”
This relationship applies to everything, in all aspects of life; Life will give you back everything you have given to it." –Author Unknown
I have received several calls from Hampshire Review readers, not from this area, saying how much they enjoy the beginning of the article. Hope you enjoy this one and thanks for calling.
With this virus, there is not a lot to write about. Just wishing everyone that isn't well a speedy recovery. The flu season is upon us. Don't forget to get your flu shot if you take one.
On Tuesday morning, Donna Charlton, Norma Parker, and I ate breakfast at J.J.’s in Rio, and then traveled a road trip to a couple of cemeteries in Wardensville and some in Baker, WV. This is something I have wanted to do all summer. We so enjoyed God's beautiful country and enjoyed our time together.
Happy Birthday to our son Larry and wife Tina on Oct.7. They celebrate the same birthdays. Hope you both have a great day. Happy Birthday wishes to Marissa Simmons, who will be celebrating her 18th birthday on Oct. 7. We wish you a wonderful and blessed day.
Daughter Theresa Lupton will also be celebrating a birthday on Oct. 23 and grandson Jonathon Yonker on Oct. 20. Best of birthday to all!
Looks rainy here today (Sunday) in Rio and the leaves are falling some.
No school here on Friday, October 2.
Get well wishes to all that are ill.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month, and we thank them all for their dedication to our Lord and Savior and to our churches. Don't forget to pray for them also, along with our leaders and our nation.
Any news to share, please call and through this crisis you can pick up your phone and call a friend. It will brighten their day. Until next time, stay well, and God bless.
