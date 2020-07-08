MORGANTOWN — Fourteen Hampshire County residents earned degrees at West Virginia University this spring.
In addition, 15 from here were named to the President’s List and 7 more to the Dean’s List.
In all, more than 7,000 students earned honors from WVU this spring, 3,866 on the Dean’s list and 3,162 on the President’s List.
Students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses to be eligible for such recognition with no grades of I (incomplete), NR (not reported), or W (withdrawal).
The Hampshire graduates include:
• Jeremy Carson of Augusta, Regents Bachelor of Arts
• David Clevenger of High View, Animal and Nutritional Sciences
• Nakiah Dornbusch of Augusta, Exercise Physiology
• Amanda Easton of Capon Bridge, Animal and Nutritional Sciences
• Rhonda Fishel of Springfield, Nursing
• Amanda Greene of Romney, Law
• Andrew Haines of Green Spring, Psychology
• Sammi Linaburg of Capon Bridge, Accounting
• Lindsey Miller of Augusta, Child Development and Family Studies, Early Childhood Development, and Infant/Toddler Education
• Kevin Mullens of Slanesville, Accounting
• Morgan Roach of Augusta, Exercise Physiology
• Evan Staley of Augusta, Exercise Physiology
• Sarah Vickery of Augusta, Social Work
• Curtis Young of Romney, Management Information Systems
Hampshire students on the President’s List:
• Lillian Buckley of Romney, Animal and Nutritional Sciences
• David Clevenger of High View, Animal and Nutritional Sciences
• Hannah Corbin of Capon Bridge, Pre-Communication Sciences and Disorders
• Marissa Coyle of Romney, Exercise Physiology
• Christopher Fontana of Augusta, Business
• Parker Grace of Romney, Energy Land Management
• Andrew Haines of Green Spring, Psychology
• Chance Johnson of High View, Marketing
• David Keaton of Springfield, Computer Science
• Makayla Kidner of Augusta, Agricultural and Extension Education
• Rachel Killough of Bloomery, English
• Jodi Link of Romney, Social Work
• Hannah Lipps of Romney, Elementary Education
• Maria Myers of Bloomery, Nursing
• Kayla Whetzel of Romney, Marketing
• Nathan Wilson of Romney, Music Education
Hampshire students on the Dean’s List are
• Jordan Clark of Capon Bridge, Dental Hygiene
• Molly Landis of Rio, Nursing
• Catlin Monroe of Augusta, Communication Sciences and Disorders
• Alec Oates of Capon Bridge, Accounting
• Alexis Ravenscroft of Romney, General Arts and Sciences
• Luciah Smith, Romney, Exercise Physiology
• Catherine Wylie of Romney, Interactive Design for Media
