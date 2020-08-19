The lessons of COVID-19 continue to educate us in the ways of the world. Some lessons are reminders for things we already know. Others are brand new, being introduced for the 1st time. Staying in touch, although challenging, continues to be important on many levels. A simple phone call or email opens the lines of communication and provides help for those who need support and/or live alone. Giving of yourself is another way to become of service to others. Taking the time to share stories or catch up on family activities can brighten everyone’s mood and help them to think about the happiness in their lives. It also helps to preserve the history of our area. The gift of food is another way to serve. Whether it is veggies from your garden, a monetary donation or canned goods shared with your local food bank, all donations benefit both the giver and the receiver. Perhaps you can add some of your own ways of being supportive, especially during these difficult times. Reach out to your neighbors who may be experiencing troubles. A helping hand is always welcome and appreciated. There are volunteer opportunities in our community that perhaps need your time. Reach out to others and you might feel the effort rewarding for you as well. There is a lot of work yet to be done.
At the River House: Café – Saturday, Aug. 22, hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday Aug. 23, hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go food and outdoor dining. Saturday, Aug. 29, Café — hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for to-go food and outdoor dining.
“Art For All” supplies are available for customers when dining in or carrying out. Saturday’s menu includes a dinner special from 5 to 8 p.m. Seating options include a riverside table. Come by for a dip and a sip. Fresh fruit spritzers are a new customer favorite as well as homemade vegan “Snickers” bars. Weekly dessert specials are also available. Contact them at 304-856-2440, on their Facebook page, or website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Monday, Aug. 17 – Wednesday Sept. 30, The Lost Art of Letter Writing. This challenge is created to revive the art of letter writing. Weekly prompts will be given along with suggestions for how to capture your reader’s attention. The first 50 people who sign up will receive a gift packet of stamps, envelopes, and other stationary items. Sign up on the River House website.
Saturday, Aug. 22 — 3rd Annual Community Paint Night. Come join the community in creating unique works of art. Materials are free and the project will be making eyes. Two sessions available – 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Registration is required and the information is available on the website. You can also pick up your art packet when dining in their outdoor venue.
Sunday, Aug. 23 — Herb Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m. This monthly club meeting highlights herbs that are common to our area including their medicinal qualities. Join them to learn more about our native plants here in W.Va. Anyone desiring to purchase food from the café should arrive early, as the café closes at 3 p.m. Preregistration is required as well as face coverings.
At Capon Bridge Library: The Library is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Only 3 patrons will be allowed in at one time. Computer usage will be available for 2 patrons at a time. Curbside service continues to be available for those who chose this option. You can request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777. In addition, the front porch continues to have free books, audios, and magazines.
The library website includes a wealth of information for kids. “Mobymax” and “Reflex” (math fact fluency problem solved) have been added to help children with their school related questions. In addition, there is a direct link to contact the librarian.
Book Club – Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. under the pavilion. All are invited to attend and encouraged to bring one of their favorite classics to share with the group. Social distancing requirements will be in effect.
Church Updates
The United Methodist Churches in the Capon Charge worships with a Facebook live service each Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday using the ZOOM app. You can contact them on their website for additional information or at Imcguinn@frontiernet.net in addition to their FB page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/263413240327/). North River Mills Sunday service begins at 1 p.m., Capon Chapel also at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Capon Bridge Christian Church is providing indoor worship service at 9:30 a.m., Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is invited to attend.
Shiloh UMC in High View has resumed morning worship services at 11 a.m. in the church pavilion. Masks and social distancing required. A Zoom service is also offered at 8 a.m. Sunday. Contact Pastor Tiffany Park at tiffparkumc@yahoo.com to receive an invitation.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church has resumed services for the 7 p.m. Saturday worship service. CDC guidelines are being observed and the governor-mandated face coverings are required.
Healing Waters Biker Church has begun its service on Sunday at American Legion Post 137. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. outside in the parking lot. In case of bad weather, worship will be moved indoors. Coffee, water and breakfast snacks available.
Additional Events
Mondays – A.A meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays – Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Contact them at 304-856-2773 for additional information.
Second Tuesday of each month – Capon Bridge Council Meetings at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public at the Capon Bridge Town Hall. Contact the office at 304-856-3625 to put items on the agenda.
Prescheduled events and meetings may be canceled. Call ahead, check the Internet or Facebook to ensure your event is still on and to determine what COVID 19 precautions may be in place. Social distancing is being practiced in all businesses as well as mandates for facial coverings.
Special days to celebrate in August and September
Aug. 20 – National Lemonade Day. Whether original, pink, raspberry or strawberry, nothing is more memorable and refreshing than a drink of lemonade on a hot day.
Aug. 22 – National Tooth Fairy Day. This child-friendly celebration is just as popular as it was 50 years ago. The average cost for one of today’s teeth is approximately $3.70. In today’s modern world, the tooth fairy pays more for the first tooth or for bigger teeth.
Aug. 30 – National Beach Day. Enjoy a day at the beach before the summer season ends. Simply dipping your toes in the cool water provides a welcome respite from the heat we have been experiencing recently.
Sept. 2 – World Coconut Day. On this day, celebrate by baking that delicious coconut cake, coconut macaroons or including it in your homemade granola. This versatile fruit adds flavor and nutrition to many dishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.