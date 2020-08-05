CB Christian worshiping in person
Capon Bridge Christian Church is having indoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome to attend.
‘Barney Fife’ coming to church
Larry Delawder, who portrays Barney Fife from “The Andy Griffith Show,” will be performing at Community Bible Assembly of God Church this Sunday, Aug. 9.
He will speak at the 11 a.m. service at the church on Poland Road, about 4 miles north of Romney on Route 28.
For more information, call Debbie at 304-496-9128.
Malick Church begins Saturday services
The Malick Church (Family Life Center) has begun holding Saturday worship services at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
The church is located about a half mile up Hoy Road on the left, just off Route 29 north of Augusta.
There will be guest speakers each week. For more information, call Pastor Bob Combs at 304-359-0652 or Pastor Brenda Combs at 304-359-0728.
Our Lady masses change
Mass times for Our Lady of Grace Church are now 11 a.m. Sunday and noon Tuesday.
The church says as the community continues to open up the times may change again.
Prophet coming to Fireside
Fireside Church in Capon Bridge is hosting Prophet Jerrell Miller at 10 a.m. this Sunday, July 19.
All are welcome. Call 304-856-605 for more information.
Shiloh UMC worshiping again
Shiloh United Methodist Church in High View has resumed services at 11 a.m. in the church pavilion.
Masks and social distancing are required.
A Zoom service is held at 8 a.m. Sundays. Contact Pastor Tiffany Park at tiffparkumc@yahoo.com to receive an invite to the service.
Biker church organizing
Healing Waters Biker Church has begun holding services on Sundays at American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge, 484 Cold Stream Road.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Comes as you are and colors are welcome. In case of bad weather, worship will move inside. Coffee, water and breakfast snacks are available.
Bloomery Presbyterian opens
Worship services have resumed at Bloomery Presbyterian Church.
The 9 a.m. start is a new time for the Sunday worship. Precautionary measures will be instituted to keep everyone safe.
Anyone who feels ill, has an elevated temperature or has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 should stay home. Masks will be required and will be available at the door.
St. Stephen’s sets communion services
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney is now having communion services 3 Sundays a month.
The Rev. Steve Haptonstahl presides at services on the 1st and 3rd Sundays. The Rev. Warren Frederick will fill the pulpit on the 4th Sunday. Morning prayer is held the other weeks. Services are at 9 a.m.
Tearcoat resumes services
Tearcoat Church of the Brethren is once again holding Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center gym.
Masks are required; if you do not have one, some are available. The church is following CDC and West Virginia guidelines for sanitizing the facilities.
Delray Christian adds evening services
Delray Christian Church has resumed evening services on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Wednesday evening Bible service is at 7 p.m. The Sunday evening Bible service is at 6:30 p.m.
The church’s Sunday morning sermon can be found on youtube.com. Just search Delray Christian Church.
Amazing Grace back in action
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has resumed services for its 7 p.m. Saturday worship under the CDC and governor’s guidelines.
Anyone who wants to join in praising and worshiping God is welcome.
2 Methodist churches reopen
The Mill Creek Valley United Methodist churches resumed services last week. Marvin Chapel services are at 9:45 a.m. and Mount Olive worships at 11 a.m. Pastor Wade Sirk reminds anyone attending to come prepared for social distancing.
Capon charge streams services
The United Methodist churches in the Capon charge are offering worship and studies weekly online.
Devotions are being live-streamed at 10 a.m. Saturdays on Facebook. Sunday worship is being streamed at 11 a.m. Sundays on the Zoom app.
New Life moves site, time
New Life Christian Church has a new time and place for worship.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the 828 building at 72 S. Marsham St. in Romney.
Services combine contemporary and traditional music with the word of God from Pastor Chester Fisherl.
The church reaches out to people who have been rejected or passed by, saying it is “a place where you will be welcomed and loved.”
828 Ministry begins in Romney
A new ministry has begun in Romney.
The 828 Ministry Center is located at 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. The 5 p.m. services on Sunday will livestream Elevation Church from Charlotte N.C.
Addiction and recovery meetings are offered at 7 p.m. each Friday. Call 540-539-4988 or visit 828 Ministry center Romney on Facebook.
LDS has new meeting hours
The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has new meeting hours.
Sacrament meeting is 10-11 a.m. Sunday. Educational meetings follow from 11 to noon.
Healing services at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church holds healing services at 2 p.m. the 2nd Thursday of each month at Hampshire Center and at 1 p.m. on the 4th Thursdays at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit. .
The service is based on the Order of St. Luke the Physician, an ecumenical group dedicated to Christian healing ministry. The nondenominational service lasts a half hour, and is offered to anyone who wishes prayers for either themselves or loved ones.
Evangel Holiness Church moves
Evangel Holiness Church is meeting at a new location. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Call Pastor Powers at 540-771-0177 for location. The church is no longer meeting on Heide Coooper Road in Shanks.
Soup’s on in Gore
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore is holding a soup-and-sandwich lunch the 1st Monday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lunch typically has 2 different kinds of soups and sandwiches as well as desserts and drinks. Bethel UMC is at 125 Muse Road. The luncheon is free and open to the public. For more info, call Paulette Vandenbosch at 540-858-2598.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed our Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Hanging Rock serving community
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, above the Treasure House at North River along U.S. 50 is holding clothing giveaways from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at Jean’s Bar and Grill (back room).
Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in all sizes are available as well as blankets, purses and shoes. Donations are accepted.
The church is also hosting community service nights from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays. Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, a meal at 5:30 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and drive-by prayer services from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
The pastoral staff is available to listen and talk with you. For more info, call Pastor Bob Combs at304-359-0652 or 540-303-0601.
Clothing exchange in CB
Capon Bible Fellowship Clothing Exchange, Capon Bridge, has reopened. If the open flags and signs are displayed, the exchange is open — usually Fridays and Saturdays.
Midweek services at CCC
Christ Community Church is now offering midweek services starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Community Bible holding study
Community Bible Assembly of God on Poland Hollow Road north of Romney is holding Bible study at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Everyone is welcome. For more info, call 304-496-9128.
Messages in new store
Messages of the Messiah Christian Book Store is locaed 1855 Senseny Road Suite 12 in the Country Park Plaza shopping center. For more information, call 540-535-0355.
Methodists join in prayer
Mount Olive and Marvin Chapel United Methodist churches welcome the community to their weekly prayer meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The churches are on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Food pantry at Springfield
Springfield Assembly of God is hosting a weekly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Volunteers are welcome. The community is invited.
Tri-State Women for Christ meet
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.