The latest guidelines sent to me from Westminster Canterbury of Shenandoah Valley are: be diligent in our efforts to keep residents and staff safe and they give a number to call. I just heard from Judy Marlow Belt who lived and was raised in Shanks saying she is home now and it was so good to hear from her. Parents were Ott and Virginia Belt. That call put me back in time when I attended an art class in their home.
I have had a nice letter from my niece Scarlet Pazdersky in New Iberia, La. She sent pictures of her family and says they are all good there. Thanks Verda Grapes from Jersey Mountain Rd. for your nice card of the Christ Community Church Ladies Club and it said “God loves you and so does Verda.” There were lots of names and blessings included. You are a good group. People are busy all around me in their summer jobs.
There’s always plenty to do as your thoughts travel back to the winter months ahead of us. I have some really good caregivers who help me along and are something to look forward to. I hope to do some catching up and be able to relax more. To all the sick people around me: hope you are feeling better soon and let me hear from you.
