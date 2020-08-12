If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — August 11, 1920
This week marks the appearance of another “jinx” day — this time Friday, the 13th of August. Only 2 such hoodoo days appear on the calendar for 1920, the other being Friday, Feb. 13.
An airplane passed over Romney late Monday, flying high and going due west.
We have been having some pretty warm weather for several days, and a little rain would come in good now. Some of the farmers fear a dry spell is setting in, which would be very hard on vegetation in this section, as we have had so much rain and the growth is so tender that it will not stand much drought.
Arrangements have been made by the state road commissioners of Virginia and W. Va. whereby automobile owners after having complied with laws of either state regarding the payment of license taxes, may travel with their cars in the other state for an unlimited period, according to announcement made by the state road commission of W. Va. today. The 1 exception to this general rule applies to automobiles used for commercial purposes, which under the W. Va. statute must take out a license in this state. Under arrangements which have been in effect, an automobile license in 1 state could travel in the other for 2 periods of 7 days each annually, but the Va. laws are changed to provide for this reciprocation, it was announced.
50 Years Ago — August 12, 1970
Competition in the 1st “Outstanding Tree Farmer of West Virginia Contest” has begun, according to John F. Vallelonga, chairman of the state’s Tree Farm Committee. He said that more than 135 certified Tree Farmers having forest land in the state have been mailed official entry forms. The contest closes on Sept. 1. The winner will be chosen by an unbiased panel of judges from information supplied by the tree farmers and an inspection of their properties. The winner will receive a new McCulloch chainsaw.
The West Virginia School for the Deaf marked its 1st 100 years with a celebration on the campus with registration of alumni and friends of the school Thursday, Aug. 6. Before the fun ended on Sunday, a total of 428 had signed the register. People arrived from all over the country, from as far away as Hawaii.
A high of 84 degrees on the 8th and a low of 54 degrees on the 11th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .04 inches for the past week.
40 Years Ago — August 13, 1980
Pageant Officials announced Monday, Aug. 25, as the final deadline for applications to the 1981 Miss West Virginia Pageant to be staged for the 10th consecutive year in Fairmont. The 4-day event will be presented in the Grand Concourse of the Middletown Mall beginning October 8. The Miss West Virginia Pageant is an Official Miss USA - Miss Universe Contest. There is no “Talent” requirement, all judging is on the basis of poise, personality and beauty of face and figure.
The Hampshire County Public Library is pleased to announce that local artist, George D. Sansom, will exhibit his paintings at the library during the month of August. George is noted for his fine work in painting of local homes and landscapes. He also specializes in portraits of animals. Both of these types of works are featured at the show.
Canaan Valley Resort will host a gathering of over 400 W. Va. Mayors, Council Members, City Clerks and Recorders, August 17 and 18, as the W. Va. Municipal League holds its 11th Annual Conference. Two days of workshops, idea exchange and League business will be highlighted by outstanding speakers. Governor Jay Rockefeller will address the group on Sunday evening and his November election opponent, former Governor Arch Moore, will follow on Monday evening.
30 Years Ago — August 15, 1990
The Bank of Romney is announcing that its Capon Bridge Branch will hold its open house on Fri., Aug. 24, from 1 in the afternoon until 8 in the evening. The public is invited to visit the bank’s newly remodeled and expanded banking facility.
Hampshire County 4-H Horticulture Judging teams dominated state competition in Morgantown by bringing home 1st place honors in both the senior and junior categories. The coach for the horticulture teams is Paul Roomsburg. Mr. Roomsburg has been working with the group for several years.
Mayor Cecil Gordon and EMT Barbara Shanholtzer of the Romney Rescue Squad placed a wreath at the base of the World War I Doughboy at the courthouse last Wednesday. The ceremony, along with yellow ribbons being wrapped around poles all over Romney, was to commemorate U.S. citizens being held in Iraq and Kuwait according to Jake Jacobs, organizer of the event. “Although they’re not calling them hostages, they’re being held against their will,” Jacobs told the Hampshire Review. “This is all in their honor.” Rescue members say they will keep the ribbons up until American troops and hostages are brought home from the Middle East.
20 Years Ago — August 16, 2000
The Fort Edwards Foundation is pleased to announce that the dedication of their new visitor center in Capon Bridge has been set for Sat. Sept. 9, as part of the Hampshire Heritage Days' celebrations. The public is invited to the event, and the center will be open until 5 p.m. on Saturday for visitors. Artifacts from the 1990 dig will be on display, and archaeological plans for the site will be discussed. A temporary history display will also be set up.
The little girls’ “Annual Library Tea” is a precious sight to see. Ruffles, ribbons, face of angels and girls “all a-giggle.” This year’s tea was held at the Hampshire County Public Library on Saturday, May 20. Don’t know who had more fun, the girls or the grown-ups who helped or just enjoyed watching. The tea is just one of the many community service events held by the Hampshire County FRIENDS of the Library.
In July, the Slanesville Presbyterian Church held a Vacation Bible School for the 1st time in many years. With a few unique props, Anna Lee Wilkes, Bible School director, turned the sanctuary into an “Ark”-like gathering place, keeping with the 2000 Ark Avenue theme. The children enjoyed Bible lessons, songs, crafts, games and lunch each day.
10 Years Ago — August 11, 2010
The Division of Highways began building the bridge crossing the South Branch River in July 2009 by taking 80,000 cubic yards of dirt from a nearby hill. The dirt was used to elevate the road leading to and from the bridge. Nearly a year later, the 930-foot long, 44-foot wide bridge is almost completed including the 2-foot 8-inch high side parapets. Crews are currently working on the ramp leading onto the bridge traveling east toward Romney.
The message from the local school board was clear — absolutely no energy drinks will be allowed in the county’s schools, including Hampshire High School. It’s a matter of “lose the energy drink, or have it confiscated,” according to Hampshire County school nutritionist Melinda Chambers. “They have been banned ever since last year,” said Chambers. “But we’re learning more and more about them, and we’re finding that they have numerous reasons why they should be banned in schools.”
Twenty new hot/cold meal delivery trucks will be on the roads of West Virginia providing meals to seniors. The trucks were purchased through grants from the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services as part of an ongoing effort to increase services to seniors in their own homes and communities and delivered to counties throughout the state. Hampshire County Committee on Aging received 1 of the trucks last week. “This truck will be used to deliver meals to seniors in the lower eastern half of the county,” said Sandy Viselli, COA executive director.
