100 Years Ago — June 2, 1920
20,000 West Virginians have seen the West Virginia Good Roads Federation’s motion picture entitled “The Road Ahead for West Virginia.” It is planned to show the picture in every county in the state before election day on Nov. 2 when the voters will be asked to ratify the good roads amendment.
25 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have organized to “Pull West Virginia Out of the Mud” this fall by ratifying the proposed amendment to the state constitution, which provides for a system of state highways connecting all county seats.
The opening feature of the commencement exercises of the Romney Graded and High Schools was the May Day exercises given Sat. afternoon on the campus of the school. A large crowd from the town and surrounding country witnessed the exercises which were under the direction of Miss M. Elizabeth Gallatin. The spectacular program was a beautiful one, exceedingly difficult of accomplishment and reflects high credit on the director, as well as on the pupils taking part.
50 Years Ago — June 3, 1970
A high of 89 degrees on the 2nd and a low of 39 degrees on the 28th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured 1.59 inches for the month of May.
A Romney man saved the life of a fellow worker Tues. of last week after the man became trapped in an 18-foot ditch. The men, Robert Wolford and Clarence Sulser, Jr., brothers-in-law, were working in the ditch installing a drainpipe for the town’s swimming pool. Mr. Wolford was in the ditch when the cave-in occurred. Mr. Sulser jumped into the ditch and braced his back against the sliding yellow clay. He was able to hold back the clay until help arrived.
More than 550,000 pounds of wool consigned to 23 pools by W. Va. farmers was sold recently at a meeting at Elkins, Silas C. Milleson represented the local pool. Buyers submitted sealed bids on the wool consigned to each pool.
40 Years Ago — June 4, 1980
Mrs. Virginia Belt, Adult Sewing Instructor for the Hampshire County Board of Ed. will be starting another sewing class for interested area residents on Wed., June 11 in the Home Economics room at Hampshire High School. The class will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 for 5 weeks and a tuition fee will be charged.
Hampshire County Schools participated in Earth Day activities on April 22, 1980. The Hampshire County Chapter of the Future Farmers of America allocated $200 worth of prize monies in support of one of the largest activities of Earth Day in Hampshire County — a poster contest. The posters are on display at the Hampshire County Public Library.
The Hampshire Cheerleaders received honorable mention in the National Spirit Contest sponsored by the Dynamic Cheerleaders Association of Kansas City, Mo. As winners, each cheerleader received a “Cheerleader T-shirt,” stationery packets, cheerleader posters, hold megaphone, graduation year chenille inserts, and a SCA SuperSquad blue ribbon. As a squad they will have their ideas and cheers published in the Spirit Book, a national publication by DCA. Hampshire High was the only W. Va. school receiving honors.
30 Years Ago — June 6, 1990
Training sessions occupied a significant portion of the 1,207 manhours of service provided by the volunteer fire departments in Hampshire County. 17 separate drills were conducted by the fire companies in April. These drills commonly involve pumping out transfer of water, review of firefighting procedures and equipment service.
Jaime Lockwood, in the lead role, is just one of the many students to be featured in Saturday’s recital of the ever so popular “Mary Poppins” at the Romney Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. Students of Center Stage Dance Academy will be performing with proceeds going to the Romney PTO.
Two local youths recently grabbed honors at the United States Association of Blind Athletes Northeast Regional Games held in Valley Forge, Pa. Jason and Anita Adkins, twins, both of Romney and 6th graders at WVSDB, topped the field in track and field events of the competition’s “youth division.” Anita placed first in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, as well as the shot put. Jason placed first in the jump and shot put, while coming in 2nd in the 200-meter dash.
20 Years Ago —June 7, 2000
Over 400 people from Hampshire and Mineral counties and the surrounding area attended the Community Health and Safety Fair Sat. at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. The event, sponsored by the Western Maryland Health System Parish Nurse Program, was the first for Mineral County.
Construction of the Mildred “Siddy” Pfeil Adult Day Services Center is complete, according to Sany Viselli, director of the Hampshire County Committee on Aging. HCCOA officials made the move into the newly renovated facility last Thursday, June 1.
The Capon Bridge wastewater treatment plant and operator Don Wolford recently earned high marks and recognition from state officials. As part of an Earth Day ceremony at the Capitol in Charleston, Gov. Cecil Underwood credited the town and Wolford in maintaining a high environmental protection standard in running the treatment plant.
10 Years Ago — June 2, 2010
Hampshire High School automotive students competed recently in the Ford/AAA Hands-on Competition in Clarksburg and once again won a place in the top 10 competitors. Students had to take a written exam, competing against 27 other automotive programs throughout the state. Of 28 total programs, the top 10 are noted as the finalists in the written competition. The Skills USA student this year in the competition was Thomas Jones, who ranked fourth-place statewide.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Central Hampshire Park June 12 and enjoy the music. The 10th annual Hampshire County Relay for Life Concert is free. Featured performers are Maria Rose and Danny Elswick, B&N Sound with Wayne and Bonnie Wright and Robbie Limon and Band. Rose and Elswick are respected entertainers, chosen from groups nationwide to perform for the USO, taking a touch of home to the Armed Forces in 11 different overseas tours.
Donna Brown has never let her blindness stop her from becoming a world-class athlete in swimming or track and field. But this Saturday will be the first time the 51-year-old teacher at the West Virginia School for the Blind has combined swimming and running — along with bicycling — in one competition. With a little help from her friends, Brown will tackle the 23rd annual sprint triathlon at Rocky Gap State Park in Flintstone, Md.
