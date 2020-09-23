Not many community happenings to report. Most functions have been canceled due to COVID-19, which, in my opinion, is a good thing. Maybe if we all practice social distancing and wear face masks in public we can defeat this pandemic.
I will never be convinced that we are not suffering climate change, with all of the wildfires in the West, the tropical storms in the East with severe flooding and now frost before the last day of summer.
Barbecued chicken sale at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club on Sept. 26, beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out. If you did not pre-order, come to the club on Saturday to purchase chicken. They will be preparing extra chicken this time. This will probably be the last time this year the club will be selling their famous barbecued chicken.
Please remember to vote on Nov. 3. It is going to be an easy thing to do this time with early voting and mail in ballots, or come to the polls where in-person voting is really simple.
Happy birthday wishes to: Joan Whitacre, Sept. 27; Margaret Orndorff, Oct 4; and Brenda Davis, Oct. 7.
A special birthday wish on Oct. 9 to my nephew, Ernie Oakes, who lives in Florida, and to his grandson Max, who lives in South Carolina, on Oct. 13.
Congratulations to Dwain and Janet Fries, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 4.
