Summer has arrived with all the trimmings. Hot, humid weather with temperatures in the high 90s, pop-up showers, thunderstorms, air conditioners running full blast and dreams of summer vacation. This year, our vacation is going to be a lot different than the ones in the past. With all the changes due to COVID-19, people are adjusting their plans. Some are taking day trips within a 100-200 mile radius from home and are enjoying the sights that are close to home. Some of those sights are in wonderful West Virginia.
On Tues. the 21, Amanda, Rylee and Wanda Koontz were in Altoona and Johnstown, Pa. On Thurs. the 23, they visited Luray Caverns in Luray, Va. This past Fri., Amanda and Rylee, Julie Wotring and daughter Skyler, Shiloh, Allie and Anna Dereck and Trina Weasonforth and daughter Jemma visited Blackwater Falls and Seneca Caverns.
Birthday wishes to my friend Ray Brown in Pleasanton, Ca., who celebrates Aug. 1, and to Gig Smith on the 2nd.
Enjoy the rest of your summer while it is here, because, like everything else, it will soon be gone.
