Smith earns art scholarship
FROSTBURG, Md. — A Romney man has been awarded an art scholarship to Frostburg State University.
Hampshire High School graduate Aaron Smith has received the Rosann Phipps Langhans Art Scholarship from the school. He is the son of Diana Smith.
Blue Ridge announces President’s List for the summer semester
MARTINSBURG – The following students have been named to the President’s List for the Summer 2020 semester at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College.
Capon Bridge students Molly Beuth and Heather Keller were named to the list, along with Augusta students Renee Bittinger and Derek Skinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.