Living where we do in Hampshire County, we are very fortunate that despite the COVID pandemic and precautions we need to take, locally we have the ability to continue to enjoy the great outdoors, and Romney’s Cub Scout Pack 32 is making sure our youth are getting plenty of opportunities to get outside.
On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 20, over 2-dozen Cub Scouts and their families hiked the C&O Canal Towpath through the Paw Paw tunnel, giving the Scouts plenty of opportunities to hone their outdoor skills and learn about nature. One of the more important lessons happened when the group came upon a copperhead snake swimming in shallow water! Of course, everyone kept a safe distance away from the snake, and both the hikers and the snake safely went their separate ways.
The following Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27, Pack 32 held a Fishing Derby, and like the Sunday before the weather was b-e-a-u-t-i-f-u-l! Scouts and their families started arriving early, and hooks were in the water when the air horn marked the official start at 3:30 p.m. When the horn blew again at 5 p.m. to mark the official end of the derby, 8 Scouts, 4 boys and 4 girls, had won a prize. Prize categories and the winners were: lost hook: Gage Fields, 1st boy to catch a fish: Eian Fields, 1st girl to catch a fish: Serenity Moyers, 1st bass caught: Braeya Long, heaviest fish caught: Sadie Fields, smallest fish caught: Ryleah Blaha, longest fish caught: Seth Haza (a 13 inch bass) and last fish caught: Zack Malcolm. At its peak, nearly 50 people were fishing or helping young people with tasks like baiting hooks and removing hooks from the fish. The prizes awarded were fishing tackle boxes put together by Lucy Attkisson and Joyce Anslow that contained gummy worms and other special bait that kids would like. Fish species caught included bass, bluegills and crappies. While many of the fish caught could have made a nice fish dinner, all the fishing was catch and release.
As we continue to adjust to living with the pandemic, Cub Scout Pack 32 is meeting outdoors in their individual smaller dens at Camp Walker in Augusta every Wednesday when school is in session at 7 p.m. The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and new members are always welcome. If you know a boy or girl entering grades K-5 this year who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, now is the perfect time to get started for the 2020-21 program year. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org
